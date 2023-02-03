Read full article on original website
Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage
Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood. The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived...
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's WAR With Tom Cruise: Why Elvis' Daughter 'Hated' Famed Scientologist Actor
Lisa Marie Presley wasn't a fan of Scientology's biggest protégé — Tom Cruise. The late daughter of Elvis Presley "hated" the actor and revealed her despise for him years before her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.Lisa Marie got roped into the religion at the age of nine after her father died in 1977. She revealed that her mom, Priscilla, got recruited by John Travolta's assistant, Sylvia “Spanky” Taylor.Elvis had allegedly been approached by the church before but he always steered clear of Scientology, claiming they only wanted him for his fame and money — something Lisa Marie later backed.In an interview...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
Rupert Murdoch Spotted Sunbathing With Country Music Star’s Widow Months After His $305 Million Divorce With Jerry Hall
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was spotted out with a new woman only months after settling his bitter divorce from model Jerry Hall, RadarOnline.com has learned. 91-year-old Rupert was seen living it up with Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, while on vacation in Barbados. Smith is the widow of country legend Chester Smith. The two reportedly met in November and have become quite fond of each other. In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the two looked to be extremely cozy as they soaked up the sun. Rupert asked Ann-Lesley to accompany him on the trip after being invited by British billionaire Anthony Bamford,...
Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling
As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. “He opened his robe and flashed me...
ETOnline.com
'Playboy Murders' EP Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would Want These Stories Told (Exclusive)
Executive produced by Holly Madison, the former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, The Playboy Murders is an all-new, six-part true-crime series that delves deep into the many tragedies associated with the longtime brand. "Each part is about a different murder that somehow involved someone within...
REVEALED: Pamela Anderson Labeled A 'Homewrecker' By Estranged Husband's Ex Before Marriage Fizzled Out, Slammed Short-Lived Union As 'A Facade'
Playboy pin-up Pamela Anderson was accused of breaking up a happy family to lock down her now-estranged husband, Dan Hayhurst, RadarOnline.com can report.The Stacked alum was blasted as a homewrecker by Hayhurst's former flame, Carey, who claimed that she had been living with the handyman for five years as a blended family when Anderson hired him in 2019 to fix up her home and a love affair bloomed.As the actress reflects on her life story in the gripping and emotional docuseries Pamela, A Love Story, which is told from her own account, RadarOnline.com has looked back on her latest romance...
musictimes.com
Kid Rock Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + What He Did to Tommy Lee For Pamela Anderson
Kid Rock is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and actor. He's one of the most successful ones out there, with a $150 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kid Rock is renowned for his genre-defying music, which often incorporates rock, hip-hop, and country elements. Kid Rock has complete control...
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Sylvester Stallone's love life from Vanna White to rocky romance with third wife
Fox News Digital looks back at Sylvester Stallone's love life after Pamela Anderson claimed he offered her extravagant gifts to be his "No. 1 girl."
Chris Brown’s Net Worth In 2023 Is One of the Many Benefits of 'F.A.M.E.'
Or infamy, as it were.
Kirstie Alley's Florida Mansion She Bought From Lisa Marie Presley In 2000 Hits Market For $6 Million Two Months After Actress' Passing
The Florida mansion actress Kirstie Alley purchased from Lisa Marie Presley more than two decades ago was recently put on the market for nearly $6 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alley, who bought the mansion from Lisa Marie in 2000 for $1.5 million, reportedly used the nine-bedroom and 9.5 bathroom residence as a vacation home up until her death in December 2022 after a short battle with stage 4 colon cancer.According to Daily Mail, the mansion is located on the waterfront of Clearwater, Florida in the city's Old Clearwater Bay neighborhood and is now on the market for $5.95 million - although...
Keanu Reeves Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker
Keanu Reeves has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker. The petition was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday by Reeves’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart against a 38-year-old man. The defendant has allegedly stalked, harassed and trespassed on the actor’s property, making repeated uninvited appearances at Reeves’ home, according to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterCatalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland Among Stars Confirmed for Venture Into Cures FundraiserKeanu Reeves Fights a New Enemy in 'John Wick:...
Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence on Mom Andrea’s Death, Apologizes to Her for the ‘Wrong Decisions I’ve Made in My Life’
Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram Tristan Thompson honored his late mom, Andrea Thompson, in an emotional tribute — reflecting on his mistakes and the man he hopes to become. “Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” the NBA […]
Why Holly Madison had nothing to say to Hugh Hefner before his death
Holly Madison has no regrets. The former Playboy bunny called her relationship with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner quits several years before his death in 2017. "It was odd because after I left the relationship, I was so shell shocked because I realized that this vision I'd had of him the whole time as this amazing person was just kind of something I had wished for and kind of made up in my own head," Holly explained. "And I realized the person I was looking at was really a stranger. So, I never really had any desire to say anything to him."
Lisa Marie Presley Used To Clip Coupons Before Wild Spending Led To Her Squandering $100 Million Elvis Fortune, Michael Jackson Once Called Her A ‘Cheapskate, Sources Claim
Lisa Marie Presley squandered her $100 million fortune left by her father Elvis years before her death and was drowning in $3 million worth of debt — but years before her wild spending spiraled out of control, she was cutting coupons and haggling for a discount, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s finances were not always a mess. In 1997, author J. Randy Tarabrrelli, who wrote an unauthorized biography on Lisa Marie, said insiders told him that Elvis’ daughter lived a simple life. At the time, he said she enjoyed jogging around her neighborhood,...
ETOnline.com
Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
