Holly Madison has no regrets. The former Playboy bunny called her relationship with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner quits several years before his death in 2017. "It was odd because after I left the relationship, I was so shell shocked because I realized that this vision I'd had of him the whole time as this amazing person was just kind of something I had wished for and kind of made up in my own head," Holly explained. "And I realized the person I was looking at was really a stranger. So, I never really had any desire to say anything to him."

