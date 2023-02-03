Read full article on original website
usd.edu
Undergraduate Researcher Uncovers High Concentrations of Dust Emissions in Utah
Despite the upward trends in the use of off-road vehicles (ORV) and the formation of new ORV trails, there is very little published on the impact of ORV dust. Wiebelhaus’s study focused on comparing the dust emission potential of ORV trails versus adjacent undisturbed soils at recreational sites in Utah.
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their […] The post Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
siouxfalls.business
University Hills Village opens newest building with pub, plans for additional development
Soon, there will be nearly 500 apartments at University Hills Village, plus a large package of amenities, including a recently opened pub. The 80-acre property west of USD – Sioux Falls and northwest of 54th Street North and Marion Road will bring on its fourth apartment building this month, adding 137 units for a total of 484.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Non-Profit, City Of Vermillion Join Forces To Create New Disc Golf Course
The Vermillion City Council learned last summer of efforts being undertaken by a newly-formed non-profit organization to create a new disc golf course at Cotton Park while, at the same time, bringing some much-needed improvements to the property. Helping to make this project a possibility is $25,000 the City of...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Bancorp subsidiary completes move to Sioux Falls
The Bancorp Bank, N.A. a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bancorp, Inc. announced its headquarters has relocated to Sioux Falls, SD, effective Feb. 1. The announcement follows the bank’s conversion to a national bank.With the relocation, The Bancorp Bank, N.A. is now the third-largest bank by asset size in the state that straddles the West and Upper Midwest.
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - OSHA reports employees working for the same Sioux Falls contractor at two different locations faced potentially deadly electrocution and trench cave-in hazards. On Aug. 18, 2022, inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection near the intersection of 57th St....
drgnews.com
Sports Scoreboard – Friday, February 3, 2023
Corsica-Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39. Sioux Falls Jefferson 70, Sioux Falls Christian 66. Corsica-Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 23. Sioux Falls 1 4, Oahe 3 (OT) Brandon Valley 4, Huron 1. Rushmore 8, Mitchell 2. Sioux Falls 2 3, Watertown 1. SD MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL. Winona State 74, Augustana 69.
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Winterfest of Wheels’ draws record crowd for final show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Convention Center was filled with premium cars, trucks and motorcycles this weekend for the annual Winterfest of Wheels. Along with the vehicles, there were vendors selling items such as neon signs, garage art and even car parts. This is the 15th and final year of the event.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota residents feel impact from earthquake in Turkey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While Turkey and Syria may seem far away to many, the impact from the large earthquake can be felt across the globe. Whether it’s U.S military troops stationed in the area or residents in South Dakota, patiently waiting to hear from family that live in the region. The impact of the deadly earthquake in Turkey can be felt by many.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
siouxfalls.business
And the 2023 Downtown Burger Battle winner is…
A burger featuring pepper jam, jalapeno bacon and black truffle cheese spread has taken the crown in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle. The prize goes to Crawford’s Bar & Grill, where Chef Dan Myers and the culinary team created their burger, The Truffle Jam, using a prime beef patty, toasted pretzel bun, baby arugula, tomato and pepper jam, jalapeno bacon and black truffle cheese spread.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hamlin girls pull away from Vermillion in battle of top-ranked unbeatens
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of top-ranked and unbeaten girls Class A basketball teams lived up to the hype. Tied at 20 at the break, #1 Hamlin dominated the second half to hand #2 Vermillion their first loss of the season 51-34. Kami Wadsworth scored 16 to...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Man wakes up in different location after assault, robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a robbery victim woke up in a different location after being knocked unconscious during the assault. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday in northeast Sioux Falls. The victim was outside a home talking on the phone when two suspects drove up and asked him for money. The victim said he did not have money, and then the suspects assaulted him until he lost consciousness. The victim woke up in a different part of the trailer park and was missing his cell phone. The victim did not know the suspects.
