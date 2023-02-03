ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Shooting in Tupelo leaves two men with non-life-threatening injuries

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Tupelo are sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon. Tupelo Police arrived at NMMC around 12:45 and discovered two victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring street. The is under investigation...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Grand jury to hear case against Prentiss County burglary suspect

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Booneville man for an alleged burglary. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary happened in late January in the Burton community. The sheriff’s department did not give an address. The investigation led to...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Two people arrested in connection with a fugitive on the run

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Saturday night in connection with a fugitive on the run. Deputies received a tip saying that a fugitive was hiding at a residence on 5532 Highway 50 east in Lowndes County. At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, MacBrandon...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made in Lowndes County shooting investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a weekend shooting in Lowndes County. The shooting happened Saturday morning near Artesia and Airport roads. The female victim claimed the shooting happened at approximately 3:30. According to the victim, she saw several cars lined up on the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Itawamba County deputies respond to attempted kidnapping call

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s department is investigating an attempted kidnapping. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Facebook page, it was around 5:45 Monday evening when deputies responded to a call about an attempted child abduction. The release said the attempted abduction happened...
wtva.com

UPDATED: Handcuffed escapee, now in law enforcement custody

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A handcuffed man escaped Columbus police custody and has not been found. It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police are now looking for 21-year old Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields of Columbus. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to an car...
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts

Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WHNT-TV

One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting in Cherokee

Two deputies from the Colbert County Sheriff's Office are on administrative leave following a fatal shooting overnight. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting in Cherokee. Two deputies from the Colbert County Sheriff's Office are on administrative leave following a fatal shooting overnight. Cherokee Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation …. The...
CHEROKEE, AL
wtva.com

Four injured in Chickasaw County crash

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Corinth man sentenced 14 years in federal prison for gun trafficking

A Corinth man was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store, possessing stolen firearms, and transporting those firearms. According to court documents, Galvin Dwayne Davis, 39, was involved in the August 1, 2019 burglary of TNT Pawn in Booneville, Mississippi. Davis and his co-defendants stole 49 firearms and transported those guns to Chicago. The group sold those guns on the street in Chicago. A number of those guns have been involved in shootings in Chicago and recovered by Chicago Police.
CORINTH, MS
WLBT

Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - The grounds of a sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial mound have been vandalized. According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety, the Nanih Waiya Mound, which means “leaning hill” is a “sacred and important landmark” of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pled guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
TAYLOR, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
TUPELO, MS

