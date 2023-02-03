Read full article on original website
Mississippi officers still searching for suspects in dragging death of pregnant horse
Law enforcement officials are continuing the search for a driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County. No suspects have been identified yet. The horse was found dead on Highway 13 North just outside of Prentiss late on the afternoon of Jan. 27. A call came...
WDAM-TV
Missing Hattiesburg man located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 38-year-old Joven Dorsey of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man charged in weekend bar fight in Forrest County
Four people were injured in a bar fight over the weekend in Forrest County. A release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said a large group of patrols of The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill were involved in the fight. A suspect turned himself in to the FCSO...
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
WDAM-TV
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There were reports of multiple law enforcement agencies gathered in Taylorsville to monitor a protest in connection to the death investigation of Rasheem Carter. Despite high tensions and law enforcement reports of armed attendees, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said that the protest has ended. No...
Mississippi mom arrested after abnormally high amount of drugs found in child’s system
A Mississippi woman is in custody after authorities say they were shocked when test results revealed an abnormally high level of methamphetamines in her toddler’s body. The Laurel Leader-Call reports that April Parker, 21, of Ellisville, has been charged with felonious child abuse. The case has been referred to...
WDAM-TV
AAA Ambulance Service receives 2 new ambulances in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The AAA Ambulance Service in Forrest County recently received two new ambulances. The state-of-the-art medical rigs now have advanced technology including a LUCAS device that performs automated CPR and a Power-LOAD stretcher system. Chuck Carter, CEO of AAA Ambulances, said each ambulance costs around $160,000,...
Man ‘seriously injured’ in Jones County fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man suffered serious injuries in a Jones County fire on Sunday, February 5. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the fire around 6:00 p.m. at 603 South Pine Street in Sandersville. At the scene, a firefighter found the victim trying to escape from a […]
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash
UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Woman Killed In Wreck In Covington County
According to WDAM, one woman died after a wreck in Covington County Thursday evening. The wreck involved one vehicle on MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when the Nissan Murano left the highway and hit an oak tree.
WDAM-TV
Pierce named Hattiesburg’s Firefighter of the Year
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) recently named Engineer Dean Pierce Firefighter of the Year. This annual award is given to one firefighter who performs above expectations and continues to be a positive role model for younger firefighters. Nominations are taken from supervisors and peers, with a...
HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond
A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
WDAM-TV
Trial for former LPD officer accused of assault set for Monday
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer is expected to be in court next week in Jasper County. According to the Jasper County Circuit Court, Christopher Wade Robertson’s trial is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding. Robertson is...
WDAM-TV
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday during a safety checkpoint on U.S. Highway 98. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting the safety checkpoint on U.S. 98 East and Enon Road, when they made contact with a vehicle driven by Crystal Miller, 33, of Pensacola, Fla. The sheriff’s office says Miller gave the deputies false information about her identity.
WDAM-TV
Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel
The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. Southern Bone and Joint opens Orthopedic Urgent Care. The clinic opened on Wednesday located on the second floor of the main location in Hattiesburg on Veterans Memorial Drive.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: Three arrested after vehicle pursuit
Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40...
Mississippi logistics firm buys competitor, now has 700 employees and 500 trucks
Jones Logistics (“JoLo”), a national specialized transportation and logistics company, announces today the acquisition of Nationwide Express (“Nationwide”). Based in Central Tennessee, Nationwide provides dedicated trucking services, warehousing, 3PL logistic services, recycling transportation, and waste management solutions. Its geographic footprint includes operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Sandwich Shops In Mississippi Will Take You Straight To Sandwich Heaven
Do you know that saying that a sandwich tastes better when someone else makes it? Well, we couldn’t agree more, so when the craving for the perfect sandwich strikes, make your way over to Greenville, where you’ll find one of the oldest sandwich shops in Mississippi, the Gold Post. These folks are cranking out some of the best stuff between bread you’ve ever had, and it’s time you give it a try.
