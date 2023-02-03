For nearly two months former residents and current residents of the Cedar Run Apartments on S. Oneida Street, have struggled after a fire led to asbestos contamination that ran people out of their homes.Residents like disabled army veteran, Shayne DeJournett, have not been allowed into their unit."People were robbing the burnt down apartment next door where I used to live, my apartment got looted," DeJournett said. He says he is afraid during the time he has not been allowed into his unit, people have been destroying his apartment.The apartment complex has not given him a clear response on when he can...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO