California Road Completely Collapses Right Where Woman is Walking
As California continues to receive an onslaught of rain and snow, we’re getting a first-hand look at the unrelenting weather via social media. In a recent video, users watched in terror as one woman narrowly escaped death as a road collapsed beneath her in Montecito, California. In the terrifying...
California Reservoir Water Levels Before and After Rain
California's largest lake by volume, Lake Shasta, has risen by 21 feet in just two weeks.
Giant sinkhole in California swallows vehicle after driver ignores road closure signs
A truck fell into a sinkhole in Tracy, California, after ignoring road closure signs, just two days after another vehicle faced a similar situation.The two-lane road in the Central Valley had collapsed earlier in January after a series of destructive storms that wreaked havoc and compromised the retention pond leading to the road's erosion.Sinkholes are created by erosion and the drainage of water and vary in size, from a few feet to large enough to swallow whole buildings.Despite warning signs of the road's closure and the hole in the middle of the lane, drivers continued to attempt to travel...
Phys.org
NASA measures underground water flowing from Sierra to Central Valley
In a recent study, scientists found that a previously unmeasured source—water percolating through soil and fractured rock below California's Sierra Nevada mountains—delivers an average of 4 million acre feet (5 cubic kilometers) of water to the state's Central Valley each year. This underground source accounts for about 10% of all the water that enters this highly productive farmland each year from every source (including river inflows and precipitation).
With the help of atmospheric rivers, California's drought has been reduced almost to "extreme" levels
Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country's two biggest reservoirs, are rapidly losing water despite the extraordinary surge of rainfall that was held to the west of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
WATCH: Historic WWII Structure Slides off California Cliff Following Intense Rain, Flooding
A massive military structure dating back to WWII slid down a sandy cliff and onto a San Francisco beach after heavy rain and flooding saturated the area. The incident occurred at the city’s Fort Funston, a city park that features soaring oceanside cliffs of 200 feet. The incident is just the latest in an ongoing series of mudslides and landslides that have popped up across the Golden State after mother nature pounded it with torrential rainfall and flooding at the start of 2023.
Sequoia National Park Severely Damaged By California Storms’ Fallout: PHOTO
As Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continue to recover from the 2021 KNP Complex wildfires, storms are causing major erosion across their California heartlands. “As with most of California, we are seeing precipitation that rivals all other storms experienced by long-term park employees in at least 30 years,” cites Clay Jordan, Superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “What is unique and causing more challenges this year is a landscape that is still recovering from the 2021 KNP Complex fires.”
