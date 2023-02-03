ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

The Almanac Online

Eichler's experimental 'utopia' remains virtually unchanged since 1954

Historic Greenmeadow neighborhood provides rare opportunity to explore 22 blocks of pristine midcentury modern homes. Palo Alto boasts a hodgepodge of architectural styles that span more than 100 years. This column takes a look at the history and significance of Joseph Eichler's Greenmeadow subdivision in south Palo Alto that the famed builder developed in 1954 as a place where average middle-class families could live in a tight-knit community of affordable luxury homes.
PALO ALTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA

San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Eater

23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023

With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Move-ins underway at Los Gatos’ North 40 development

Residents started moving in to Los Gatos’ controversial North 40 development earlier this week, marking a significant milestone in the decades-in-the-making project. The North 40 property at the northwest corner of Los Gatos Boulevard and Lark Avenue includes 253 market-rate units, 49 affordable units for seniors and a market hall with restaurant and retail space.
LOS GATOS, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in South San Francisco, CA

South San Francisco, located in San Mateo County, California, is a dynamic city founded on the grounds of Rancho Buri Buri. Initially purchased by Henry Miller and Charles Lux, who established an expansive estate, the area was soon bought by Peter Iler, who developed it into South City. This vibrant...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
The Almanac Online

The West Coast's viral spiral croissant maker is coming to Palo Alto

Chocolate and strawberry cream-filled spiral croissants. (Photo courtesy Julia Brown) Marvel Cake, a Campbell bakery best known for its spiral croissants, has a new Palo Alto location currently expected to open in mid-March. The bakery is a family business started by Maryam Menbari, according to her husband Reza Mirzadeh, who...
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million

A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm system dumps latest round of rain on Bay Area; Scattered showers continue

SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front moved inland Saturday night into Sunday morning that brought periods of heavy rain to the Bay Area, with more scattered showers expected through the day. The cold front also brought wind gusts of 25-35 mph with localized gusts ranging from 35-50 mph. Nearly 4,500 PG&E customers were without power late Saturday evening due to high winds resulting from the rainstorm passing through the Bay Area.Most of the outages are in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.The storm system brought some intense downpours that moved into San Francisco at around midnight and continued periodically through dawn. While the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Caught on camera: DoorDasher allegedly steals Amazon package from South San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO - A food delivery driver allegedly stole a customer's neighbor's packages in South San Francisco. Saturday evening around 7 p.m., a deliveryman for Amazon was dropping packages off at a home on Lomitas Avenue and Arroyo Drive when a DoorDasher delivered food next door. After dropping off the food, the Dasher returned and allegedly removed the packages the Amazon deliveryman had placed just moments before. A security camera captured the apparent theft.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs

FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

