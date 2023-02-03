Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurSan Jose, CA
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
Related
KTGY And San Mateo County Community College District Announce The Grand Opening Of New Attainable Housing Community
Directly adjacent to Skyline College, the six-acre development includes 30 affordable apartments
The Almanac Online
Eichler's experimental 'utopia' remains virtually unchanged since 1954
Historic Greenmeadow neighborhood provides rare opportunity to explore 22 blocks of pristine midcentury modern homes. Palo Alto boasts a hodgepodge of architectural styles that span more than 100 years. This column takes a look at the history and significance of Joseph Eichler's Greenmeadow subdivision in south Palo Alto that the famed builder developed in 1954 as a place where average middle-class families could live in a tight-knit community of affordable luxury homes.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA
San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
Little Original Joe’s slated to open second San Francisco location
The second Little Original Joe's is expected to open in the summer.
Eater
23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023
With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month
San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!
Silicon Valley
Move-ins underway at Los Gatos’ North 40 development
Residents started moving in to Los Gatos’ controversial North 40 development earlier this week, marking a significant milestone in the decades-in-the-making project. The North 40 property at the northwest corner of Los Gatos Boulevard and Lark Avenue includes 253 market-rate units, 49 affordable units for seniors and a market hall with restaurant and retail space.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in South San Francisco, CA
South San Francisco, located in San Mateo County, California, is a dynamic city founded on the grounds of Rancho Buri Buri. Initially purchased by Henry Miller and Charles Lux, who established an expansive estate, the area was soon bought by Peter Iler, who developed it into South City. This vibrant...
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
The Almanac Online
The West Coast's viral spiral croissant maker is coming to Palo Alto
Chocolate and strawberry cream-filled spiral croissants. (Photo courtesy Julia Brown) Marvel Cake, a Campbell bakery best known for its spiral croissants, has a new Palo Alto location currently expected to open in mid-March. The bakery is a family business started by Maryam Menbari, according to her husband Reza Mirzadeh, who...
NBC Bay Area
More Owners Come Forward, Speak About Experience With Trainer in Missing Palo Alto Dog Case
There’s some new developments in the bizarre case of a missing German shepherd in Palo Alto that NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported. The dog's owners maintain the trainer they hired never returned their beloved dog and instead, gave them a different dog. Now, there are new...
KQED
Work Begins Monday on Multimillion-Dollar Market Street Renovation Project
After more than a decade of planning, work crews will break ground Monday on the first phase of the Better Market Street project to redesign San Francisco's busiest thoroughfare with a variety of safety and aesthetic upgrades. Phase one will focus on the area between 5th and 8th streets on...
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
Silicon Valley
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million
A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated San Francisco city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams tank.”. He was shocked....
Storm system dumps latest round of rain on Bay Area; Scattered showers continue
SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front moved inland Saturday night into Sunday morning that brought periods of heavy rain to the Bay Area, with more scattered showers expected through the day. The cold front also brought wind gusts of 25-35 mph with localized gusts ranging from 35-50 mph. Nearly 4,500 PG&E customers were without power late Saturday evening due to high winds resulting from the rainstorm passing through the Bay Area.Most of the outages are in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.The storm system brought some intense downpours that moved into San Francisco at around midnight and continued periodically through dawn. While the...
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
KTVU FOX 2
Caught on camera: DoorDasher allegedly steals Amazon package from South San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO - A food delivery driver allegedly stole a customer's neighbor's packages in South San Francisco. Saturday evening around 7 p.m., a deliveryman for Amazon was dropping packages off at a home on Lomitas Avenue and Arroyo Drive when a DoorDasher delivered food next door. After dropping off the food, the Dasher returned and allegedly removed the packages the Amazon deliveryman had placed just moments before. A security camera captured the apparent theft.
Silicon Valley
New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs
FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
Comments / 0