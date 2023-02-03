ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

XL Country 100.7

Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America

After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
MONTANA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Bryan Kohberger was reportedly fired as teaching assistant

(NewsNation) — NewsNation has exclusively learned that Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Scott Bonn, an author and serial killer expert, weiged in on what he believes could have led Kohberger, a suspect in the murder...
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
KTVB

2 suspects detained following search in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — A man and a woman have been detained following a search for the two that stretched from St. Regis, Mont. to Shoshone County. Deputies believe the two fled the scene of a suspicious death believed to be an overdose in St. Regis. According to Idaho...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KTVB

FBI: Maryland woman conspired with Florida neo-Nazi to destroy power grid

BALTIMORE — Two people, a Maryland woman and a Florida man with neo-Nazi ties, were arrested for conspiring to attack Baltimore's power grid, U.S. officials announced Monday morning. Sarah Beth Clendaniel told an FBI informant her plans to shoot energy substations north of the Baltimore area, according to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
KREM2

2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
newsnationnow.com

Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
IDAHO STATE
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert

The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a “thrill kill” according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

Gov. Little, other Idaho officials raise concerns about Lava Ridge proposal

BOISE, Idaho — Following the release of a new draft environmental impact statement on a proposed large-scale wind-power project in south-central Idaho, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are expressing concerns. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, as proposed...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

That's no weather balloon

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
SPOKANE, WA
TMZ.com

Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer

Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Facebook posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
MOSCOW, ID

