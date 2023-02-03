Read full article on original website
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America
After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
Bryan Kohberger was reportedly fired as teaching assistant
(NewsNation) — NewsNation has exclusively learned that Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Scott Bonn, an author and serial killer expert, weiged in on what he believes could have led Kohberger, a suspect in the murder...
Thank You! Montana Drug Dealer Taken Off Streets And Off To Jail
Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Montana. I don't care what you are selling, we don't have time for this nonsense in our state. After longer than usual wait times to see a sentencing date, Gerardo Gutierrez is finally seeing his time behind bars. The U.S....
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
2 suspects detained following search in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — A man and a woman have been detained following a search for the two that stretched from St. Regis, Mont. to Shoshone County. Deputies believe the two fled the scene of a suspicious death believed to be an overdose in St. Regis. According to Idaho...
FBI: Maryland woman conspired with Florida neo-Nazi to destroy power grid
BALTIMORE — Two people, a Maryland woman and a Florida man with neo-Nazi ties, were arrested for conspiring to attack Baltimore's power grid, U.S. officials announced Monday morning. Sarah Beth Clendaniel told an FBI informant her plans to shoot energy substations north of the Baltimore area, according to a...
2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert
The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a "thrill kill" according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
Gov. Little, other Idaho officials raise concerns about Lava Ridge proposal
BOISE, Idaho — Following the release of a new draft environmental impact statement on a proposed large-scale wind-power project in south-central Idaho, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are expressing concerns. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, as proposed...
Two people escape avalanche in Northwest Montana without injuries
The Flathead Avalanche Center reports two people were not hurt after being caught up in a Sunday snow slide.
Shelton woman shares survival story on NBC's Dateline about 2017 killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
SHELTON, Wash. — Nearly six years ago, a Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty. Lloyd Barrus, an anti-government extremist, is serving a life sentence for the crime. Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus shot the deputy, then led officers on a high-speed chase before a...
Ice and snow storms creating chaos and extraordinary accidents; Law enforcement asking drivers to be extra vigilant
The MHP issued a breaking news alert after a seven vehicle crash within the past week and now law enforcement asking Montana drivers to take it easy this winter. According to the NWS, the rapid freeze and thaw weather extremes are making roads and highways very treacherous this winter season.
That's no weather balloon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
Sheriff IDs Spokane Valley man who died after incident on Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner, Jeremiah Petersen, is releasing the name of the man who died Monday, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula on the afternoon of February 5, 2023. The deceased male has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
Sources: Idaho victim who was killed last fought back
Certain details conflict with what the coroner in the case, and police, initially said.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer
Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Facebook posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
