SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Sophomore Emma Lineback and graduate student Val Ayala each scored two goals to lead No. 3 UCLA women's water polo team (9-1), but the Bruins blew a late lead and fell in overtime, 10-8, to No. 2 USC (8-0) in the finals of the Triton Invitational on Sunday afternoon at UCSD's Canyonview Pool.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO