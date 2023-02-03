Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.PSki17Miami, FL
First Of It's Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship To Set Sail From Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
atozsports.com
One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
atozsports.com
Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson
There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
atozsports.com
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
Sean Payton has 'Talked' to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton could stick close to home for his offensive line coach hire.
Niners star has shocking message for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game thanks to a dominant defensive performance that surrendered just seven points to the Niners’ offense. But even despite the stellar showing from the Eagles’ defense, San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t sound impressed. This Read more... The post Niners star has shocking message for Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: 3 potential first-rounders that would take offense to next level
The Dallas Cowboys are turning their attention to the NFL Draft and free agency. With multiple players set to hit the open market, the Cowboys will need to be smart about how they fill holes on the roster. Dallas is undergoing some change on the offensive side of the ball....
Ex-Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Lands New NFL Job: Report
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has reportedly landed a new NFL job.
atozsports.com
Aaron Rodgers has a response most Raiders’ fans won’t like
The Las Vegas Raiders and their fans have been flirting with the idea of Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, and why wouldn’t they? With Derek Carr heading out of town, they will need a new quarterback, and the silver and black always swing big. Big is exactly what that...
atozsports.com
What the Titans told Jeffery Simmons about his contract
Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is a likely candidate for a well earned contract extension this offseason. Simmons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract in 2023 as an established star on Tennessee’s defensive line. Over the last two seasons, Simmons has recorded 16 sacks, 108 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, and 13 passes defended. He has also received Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes explains how he was basically lied to during his draft process
One of the most fun celebrations of Patrick Mahomes’ career came against the Chicago Bears when the Kansas City Chiefs dominated them in a 26-3 win in 2019. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who will be playing for a second ring on Sunday, pulled off a finger count to ten after scoring a touchdown in that game. Why?
Dolphins: Five Free Agent Targets
The Miami Dolphins have already started their offseason with the big signing of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is one of the most respected minds in the league, and that's before the NFL Draft and free agency commence.
NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Career Announcement
Matt Ryan had a nightmare 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's not ready to say if he's contemplating retirement yet. Ryan, who turns 38 in May and is still under contract for 2023, told Stephen Holder of ESPN that he is still deciding on his future and thinks he could ...
atozsports.com
Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee
A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
Vikings could have top defensive coordinator candidate stolen from them
The Minnesota Vikings could lose top defensive coordinator target Ejiro Evero to another team. With the Denver Broncos finally allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to interview with other teams, the Minnesota Vikings could have their top candidate stolen right out from under them. Given that the Broncos hired former New...
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Comments / 1