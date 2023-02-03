ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson

There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Niners star has shocking message for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game thanks to a dominant defensive performance that surrendered just seven points to the Niners’ offense. But even despite the stellar showing from the Eagles’ defense, San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t sound impressed. This Read more... The post Niners star has shocking message for Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Aaron Rodgers has a response most Raiders’ fans won’t like

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fans have been flirting with the idea of Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, and why wouldn’t they? With Derek Carr heading out of town, they will need a new quarterback, and the silver and black always swing big. Big is exactly what that...
atozsports.com

What the Titans told Jeffery Simmons about his contract

Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is a likely candidate for a well earned contract extension this offseason. Simmons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract in 2023 as an established star on Tennessee’s defensive line. Over the last two seasons, Simmons has recorded 16 sacks, 108 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, and 13 passes defended. He has also received Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
Anthony DiMoro

Dolphins: Five Free Agent Targets

The Miami Dolphins have already started their offseason with the big signing of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is one of the most respected minds in the league, and that's before the NFL Draft and free agency commence.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Career Announcement

Matt Ryan had a nightmare 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's not ready to say if he's contemplating retirement yet. Ryan, who turns 38 in May and is still under contract for 2023, told Stephen Holder of ESPN that he is still deciding on his future and thinks he could ...
ARLINGTON, TX
atozsports.com

Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee

A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX

