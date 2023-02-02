ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.85, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the energy-related...
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.05, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company...
Home Depot (HD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed the most recent trading day at $325.20, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the home-improvement...
Nike (NKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $125.33, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $19.91, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the a...
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $160.77, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $98.13, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed the most recent trading day at $8.09, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
Albemarle (ALB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $279.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals...
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $35.01, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Jabil (JBL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $83.44, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 15.88%...
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $47.84, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the seller...
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend

While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Akamai Technologies (AKAM) with Hold Recommendation

On February 7, 2023, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Akamai Technologies with a Hold recommendation. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is $102.78. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.47% from its latest reported closing price of $87.49.
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 3.53% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.52% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp, is down 2.37% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and CMS make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Werner Enterprises (WERN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.61%. A quarter...
Keybanc Downgrades Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

On February 6, 2023, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Datadog, Inc. from Overweight to Sector Weight. As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Datadog, Inc. is $111.43. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 44.78% from its latest reported closing price of $76.96.

