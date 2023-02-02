Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.85, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the energy-related...
NASDAQ
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.05, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company...
NASDAQ
Home Depot (HD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Home Depot (HD) closed the most recent trading day at $325.20, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the home-improvement...
NASDAQ
Nike (NKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $125.33, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel...
NASDAQ
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $19.91, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the a...
NASDAQ
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $160.77, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $98.13, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed the most recent trading day at $8.09, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
Albemarle (ALB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Albemarle (ALB) closed at $279.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals...
NASDAQ
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $35.01, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Jabil (JBL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $83.44, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 15.88%...
NASDAQ
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $47.84, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the seller...
NASDAQ
Stone William C Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)
Fintel reports that Stone William C has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.82MM shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC). This represents 13.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 34.48MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
NASDAQ
Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Akamai Technologies (AKAM) with Hold Recommendation
On February 7, 2023, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Akamai Technologies with a Hold recommendation. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is $102.78. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.47% from its latest reported closing price of $87.49.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 3.53% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.52% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp, is down 2.37% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and CMS make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
NASDAQ
Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Werner Enterprises (WERN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.61%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Keybanc Downgrades Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)
On February 6, 2023, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Datadog, Inc. from Overweight to Sector Weight. As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Datadog, Inc. is $111.43. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 44.78% from its latest reported closing price of $76.96.
