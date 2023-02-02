In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 3.53% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.52% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp, is down 2.37% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and CMS make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

4 HOURS AGO