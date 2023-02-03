Read full article on original website
Related
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Energy and consumer goods are about as stable as the business world gets.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
3 Dividend Stocks That Beat the Market in 2022 but Are Still Worth Buying Now
These energy and industrial stocks offer a blend of growth and value at an affordable price.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Could Increase Their Payouts in February
Coca-Cola is a Dividend King, and it will almost certainly announce another rate increase. Medical Properties Trust is a hospital REIT, and it may announce a dividend increase soon too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.5%, can really pad your pocketbook.
Motley Fool
2 Beaten-Down Stocks With Stable Dividends to Buy In 2023
Abbott Labs and Medtronic both faced economic-related issues last year, among others. However, both are leaders in the medical device space with impeccable track records. Abbott has raised its dividends for 51 years, while Medtronic's streak stands at 45 years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income
If you buy these passive-income machines now, you could build a fortune.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023
These high-yield dividend equities can deliver solid returns in 2023 and beyond.
Is This Stock's 8% Dividend Yield Due for a Cut?
Struggling cannabis growers don't make for great tenants.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
NASDAQ
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
2 Reasons to Buy Johnson & Johnson, and 2 Reasons to Sell
There are plenty of reasons why many investors enjoy holding shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), one of the world's largest healthcare businesses. With the company's impressive track record of dividend payments and its pipeline's massive throughput of new medicines, it's clear that this stock will be around for the foreseeable future.
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
After dropping 19% in 2022, the S&P 500 has started the new year off on a strong footing, rising over 9%. This positive performance might have sparked renewed interest among investors, who have been waiting on the sidelines for things to turn back around. If this sounds like you, then it's probably a good idea to figure out what to invest in right now for the long term.
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement
Most people need to save more money for retirement. According to a report by Vanguard, the average American had about $141,500 saved for retirement. At the recommended annual withdrawal rate of 4%, it will only give them about $5,660 per year to live off of in retirement. Given those numbers,...
Comments / 0