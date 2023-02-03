Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ashley Cash to the Governor's Commission for Women for a term set to expire on December 31, 2023. Governor Abbott has charged the Commission with developing a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses and to address human trafficking. Housed within the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services.

