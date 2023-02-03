ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Appoints Fulks To 470th District Court

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brook Fulks to the 470th Judicial District Court in Collin County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until her successor is duly elected and qualified. Brook Fulks of Frisco is a partner at O’Neil Wysocki, P.C., and is certified in...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Appoints Cash To Governor’s Commission For Women

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ashley Cash to the Governor's Commission for Women for a term set to expire on December 31, 2023. Governor Abbott has charged the Commission with developing a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses and to address human trafficking. Housed within the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services.
TEXAS STATE
texas.gov

What to Expect at the Next TREC Meeting

The Texas Real Estate Commission’s advisory committees and working groups have made several recommendations that the Commissioners will discuss and potentially propose or adopt during the TREC Meeting on February 13. Here are the highlights of what will be considered, including inspection report rule changes, proposed SAE requirements, and changes that affect broker responsibility and sales agent oversight of brokerage activity.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy