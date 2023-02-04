ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

From this day ,forward.
4d ago

Could have also been a stuck brake causing the wheel to slide.This will heat up the wheel and produce sparks.

Rachel Douglass
4d ago

My Morning Journal delivery guy said it looked like the whole town was on fire at like 3:30 am. He heard it was a train car that fell on a small gas station

Dave West
4d ago

I think it was purposely done.. either way Prayers for the victims and first responders

New York Post

Ohio residents urged to evacuate over fears of ‘catastrophic’ blast from train derailment

Residents who live near the scene of a fiery train derailment in northeastern Ohio are being urged to evacuate to safety — with officials warning that “catastrophic tanker failure” could cause an explosion that sends “deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed fears for the safety of people living within a mile of the site of Friday’s Norfolk Southern train crash, which sparked a fire that burned into Sunday night. “Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
TheDailyBeast

Ohio Guv Warns of ‘Grave Danger of Death’ Near Fiery Train Derailment

Ohio authorities are letting out nasty, potentially deadly fumes in a flaming train that derailed on Friday to keep it from a possible catastrophic explosion. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the “controlled release” of vinyl chloride, a toxic chemical, would occur on Monday afternoon, warning residents that there remains the “grave danger of death,” according to CNN. DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro have ordered residents near the 1-mile-by-2-mile area surrounding East Palestine to leave. Anyone who remains nearby inhaling the fumes risks death or serious injury via skin burns, serious lung damage, or flying shrapnel which can travel a mile away. “We are ordering you to leave. This is a matter of life and death," DeWine said at a press conference. Anyone who remains may be arrested, according to CNN.Read it at CNN
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio

(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine families seek shelter following massive fire

With the safety of residents in mind, the major accident involving a derailed train forced hundreds out of their homes after a massive fire broke out in East Palestine Friday evening. 21 News' Erin Simonek followed the scene of neighborhoods being notified to seek shelter and how the East Palestine...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

WFMJ.com

CBS Pittsburgh

