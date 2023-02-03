ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Information Sessions on Electrician Apprenticeships for MCPS Students

MCPS is holding upcoming information sessions on its Electrical Youth Apprenticeship Program, which will enable students to enter the workforce while in high school, earn a salary and gain valuable industry skills. This is a new program open to rising juniors or seniors who are highly motivated and responsible, and able to transport themselves to and from work.
Hilltop

ard University President

For what people have deemed diligent and transformative leadership, Howard University alumna and former professor Dr. Rochelle L. Ford was recently inaugurated as the eighth president of Dillard University in New Orleans. Dr. Ford, who previously served as dean of the Elon University School of Communications, succeeds Walter Kimbrough, who...
WASHINGTON, DC
hyattsvillewire.com

Wawa Set to Return to College Park After 16 Years

Wawa is coming back to College Park after a 16-year absence. The Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience-store-slash-eateries will open a new location at 10050 Baltimore Ave., next to the College Park Ikea store. The 4,736-square-foot store will be the first in the city since 2007, although it has one farther north...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Free Tickets Available for MCPS Dance Showcase on February 17

Get your free tickets now for the annual MCPS Dance Showcase, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at James Hubert Blake High School. The snow date is Tuesday, Feb. 21. Reserve your tickets here. Blake is located at 300 Norwood Road in Silver Spring. Students...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

2023 MCPS Pompon Competition Results

On Saturday night, February 4th, MCPS held its annual County Pompon competition at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring. The results for all three divisions can be seen below:. Division III:. 1st Place: Clarksburg Coyotes. 2nd Place: Churchill Bulldogs. 3rd Place: Paint Branch Panthers. Spirit Award: Seneca Valley Screamin’...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Hilltop

Perspective: The Black Hair Space is Therapy for Some Black Women

For many Black women, getting their hair done is essential to maintain their mental health. When Black women get their hair done, whether it be braids, twists, locs or frontals, it is a sense of freedom and individuality. The aesthetic of Essence, Ebony and Jet magazines sitting on the round table, waiting for the individual to read, or the sound of gossip and uplifting conversations from generation to generation makes the Black hair space unique and safe for many Black women.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Chick Fil A nears opening in Chinatown

Stay tuned for an exact opening date. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Thanks to J. for sending around 4:15pm: “On Georgia Ave by New Hampshire”. “a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC’s mayor wants to make changes to controversial criminal code

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants criminals to be held accountable, and she says the changes she’s proposing to the District’s new criminal code to increase penalties for certain crimes will send that message. The District’s new Revised Criminal Code that passed last month generally keeps police, prosecutors and...
NBC Washington

First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens

The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
chatsports.com

John Michael Schmitz could bolster the middle of Washington’s line for years to come

Last season, John Michael Schmitz finished his sixth year of collegiate football, having used the extra year granted to college students during the pandemic to further refine his craft at the University of Minnesota. As a result, he represents an unusually polished college talent, coming out with the size, strength, and mental acuity of a player who has been in the pros for a year or two.
WASHINGTON, DC
yeahthatskosher.com

Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C

Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

5 Local Black-Owned Businesses To Check Out This Black History Month (Or Anytime)

Black history and culture is ubiquitous in D.C. — many locals have visited the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Anacostia or the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture at the National Mall. But the impact Black culture has made on the Washington region goes beyond historical sites and museums; the long history of Black entrepreneurship in D.C. has led to a thriving Black business community, one that spans fashion, food, music, wellness, and other areas.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy