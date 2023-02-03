ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Prospect Capital's Earnings: A Preview

Prospect Capital PSEC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-02-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Prospect Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Prospect Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Moving During Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX shares are trading marginally lower by 0.82% to $306 during Tuesday's after-hours session. The company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results. What Happened?. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported quarterly earnings of $3.76 cents per share which was above the analyst consensus estimate of $3.51. The company also reported quarterly...
A Preview Of Two Harbors Investment's Earnings

Two Harbors Investment TWO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-02-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Two Harbors Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. Two Harbors Investment bulls will hope to hear the company...
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates

Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday after a U.S. jury on Friday said CEO Elon Musk would not be held liable for misleading investors in a 2018 tweet. Tesla shares are also seeing increased buying activity following positive analyst coverage from Wedbush. What To Know: A U.S. jury...
Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings...
Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. Several analysts also raised price targets on the stock following the company's quarterly results. Q1 Revenue: $1.33 billion in line with estimates. Q1 EPS: $2.59 missed estimates of $2.61. Skyworks...
$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Dip

The most overbought stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Why SenesTech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

SenesTech SNES shares are trading higher after the company announced the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved ContraPest for general use, removing the 'Restricted Use Pesticide' label. "The removal of the RUP label in New York now allows us to significantly expand our efforts to introduce ContraPest...
Cummins Clocks 33% Sales Growth In Q4 As International Revenue Sees Slight Slowdown

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32.8% year-over-year to $7.77 billion, beating the consensus of $7.21 billion. Excluding the contribution of the Meritor business acquisition, Q4 revenues were $6.6 billion, up 13% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $4.52 missed the consensus of $4.56. Sales in North America increased...
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Cryptocurrency Hedera Rises More Than 10% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Hedera's HBAR/USD price has risen 10.98% to $0.08. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.07 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.57. The chart below...

