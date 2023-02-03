Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in 360 Finance (QFIN)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.41MM shares of 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN). This represents 4.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 16.85MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Marathon Asset Mgmt Cuts Stake in Upland Software (UPLD)
Fintel reports that Marathon Asset Mgmt has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.27MM shares of Upland Software Inc (UPLD). This represents 4.01% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 2.81MM shares and 9.20% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
NASDAQ
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund (AFB)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.91MM shares of Alliance National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB). This represents 3.18% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 9.10% of the company,...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
NASDAQ
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN). This represents 3.37% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 0.37MM shares and 7.56% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.79MM shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR). This represents 2.72% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 1.70MM shares and 5.92% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.54MM shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS). This represents 7.15% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.16MM shares and 8.35% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Updates Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.19MM shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC). This represents 6.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.27MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial (COF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.10MM shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF). This represents 7.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 34.09MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.31MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Comments / 0