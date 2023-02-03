ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner

Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Doug Williams: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl like Barack Obama election

Thirty-five years ago Doug Williams became the first black quarterback to start in — and win — the Super Bowl. This year’s game marks the first time two black QBs will start in the NFL’s biggest game. It’s a moment Williams, 67, compared to another important first: Barack Obama being elected President. “I had tears of joy in my eye because I had an opportunity to witness this,” the former Washington QB told TMZ Sports of the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts reaching Super Bowl 2023 in what will be Mahomes’ third trip and Hurts’ first. “Sit there, and just...
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

8 Most significant Super Bowls in NFL history

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to play Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona Sunday. It is the biggest event on the North American sports calendar every year, and there is no reason to think that this year’s event will fall short. The Super Bowl...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs vs Eagles: 3 stats that will decide the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles finished with identical records in 2022. Which numbers will determine the Super Bowl LVII champion?. There are numerous ways to break down Super Bowl LVII. Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles led by Nick Sirianni ranked first and third, respectively, in points per game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Results, appearances, win-loss record

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing on Super Sunday for the third time in four years. How has the franchise fared in the “Big Game?”. On Sunday at Glendale, AZ, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs hope to hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII for a battle of the top playoff seeds in their respective conferences.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Gatorade color odds, history, pick

Blue four! Orange five! Yellow three! Clear four in a row!. No, that's not a quarterback barking out audible signals. It's the number of times that color of Gatorade has been doused on the Super Bowl-winning coach. And, of course, you can make that and other Super Bowl LVII prop...
KANSAS CITY, MO

