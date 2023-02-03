Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
Super Bowl 57 updates: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles news from Arizona
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona on Sunday. Follow our updates on their preparations and the preparations for the game. Madden NFL 23 simulates Super Bowl ...
Place your bets: Louisiana wagering on the Super Bowl will be big
It’s been a year since mobile sports wagering came on line in Louisiana. “It’s our second Super Bowl. The first one came in 2022. It had only been two weeks since we had rolled out mobile sports betting,” remembers Gaming Control Board Chairman..
Doug Williams: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl like Barack Obama election
Thirty-five years ago Doug Williams became the first black quarterback to start in — and win — the Super Bowl. This year’s game marks the first time two black QBs will start in the NFL’s biggest game. It’s a moment Williams, 67, compared to another important first: Barack Obama being elected President. “I had tears of joy in my eye because I had an opportunity to witness this,” the former Washington QB told TMZ Sports of the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts reaching Super Bowl 2023 in what will be Mahomes’ third trip and Hurts’ first. “Sit there, and just...
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can match feat accomplished by NFL legend with Super Bowl win
That’s the only name on the list of quarterbacks to go 17-1 and win a Super Bowl in the same season, according to the Boston Globe. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts can join the Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco...
Four Commanders Ranked Among All-Time Super Bowl QBs
Are Washington Commanders QBs ranked too low as the best-ever quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl?
Ranking all 56 Super Bowls from best to worst: Where do Chiefs, Eagles games rate on dramatic scale?
With just over a week until Super Bowl 57 kicks off between Chiefs and Eagles, it's time to look back at some past editions. Where will this rank?
Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?
Jalen Hurts’ ascension could augment yet again. The young Philadelphia Eagles star has taken his game to a new level in 2022, thus seeing him become an irreplaceable piece to the team’s run to Super Bowl LVII. The 2020 second-round pick will become one of the youngest quarterbacks...
8 Most significant Super Bowls in NFL history
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to play Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona Sunday. It is the biggest event on the North American sports calendar every year, and there is no reason to think that this year’s event will fall short. The Super Bowl...
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, date, time, location, streaming, AFC, NFC rosters and explainer of event
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition. The action began...
Peyton Manning's 11-year-old son Marshall gets in throws at Pro Bowl Games
The 11-year-old son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning connected with Stefon Diggs during the Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
Chiefs vs Eagles: 3 stats that will decide the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles finished with identical records in 2022. Which numbers will determine the Super Bowl LVII champion?. There are numerous ways to break down Super Bowl LVII. Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles led by Nick Sirianni ranked first and third, respectively, in points per game.
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Results, appearances, win-loss record
The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing on Super Sunday for the third time in four years. How has the franchise fared in the “Big Game?”. On Sunday at Glendale, AZ, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs hope to hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII for a battle of the top playoff seeds in their respective conferences.
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Gatorade color odds, history, pick
Blue four! Orange five! Yellow three! Clear four in a row!. No, that's not a quarterback barking out audible signals. It's the number of times that color of Gatorade has been doused on the Super Bowl-winning coach. And, of course, you can make that and other Super Bowl LVII prop...
New Orleans Saints Star Roasts Buccaneers Following Tom Brady Retirement
NFC South defenders rejoiced when Tom Brady announced his retirement. This one seems to be for good, with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time going out on his own terms. A legendary player for both Tampa Bay and New England, a new era of football will begin without Brady in 2023.
