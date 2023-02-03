ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

PREVIEW | Battle For Home Ice Heats Up With Bemidji State In Town This Weekend

Big Rapids, Mich. - An intense slate of playoff-style hockey is set to kick-off this weekend when the Bulldogs host the Bemidji State Beavers on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 10-11) inside Ewigleben Ice Arena as the Bulldogs load up to face-off with the team one point ahead of them in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) standings for the final home ice spot in the CCHA Quarterfinals (March 3-5).
BIG RAPIDS, MI
FanSided

Miami football OC candidate Jason Candle proven talent devoloper

Toledo head coach Jason Candle who has emerged as a top candidate to be the offensive coordinator for the Miami football program is a proven talent developer. In seven seasons as the head coach at Toledo Candle has a 54-32 record. Candle recently signed a contract extension and turned Miami down last year as OC.
TOLEDO, OH
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Stellantis hiring event set for Feb. 10

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and Ohio Means Jobs are hosting a Stellantis hiring event next week. The event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Blissfield Teen Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon

Blissfield, MI – A Blissfield teenager died in a crash in Blissfield Township Monday afternoon. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the area of Carrol Road and Berry Road just after 12 Noon for a report of a serious crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carrol Road and lost control while navigating through a curve.
BLISSFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy