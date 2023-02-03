Read full article on original website
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
PREVIEW | Battle For Home Ice Heats Up With Bemidji State In Town This Weekend
Big Rapids, Mich. - An intense slate of playoff-style hockey is set to kick-off this weekend when the Bulldogs host the Bemidji State Beavers on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 10-11) inside Ewigleben Ice Arena as the Bulldogs load up to face-off with the team one point ahead of them in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) standings for the final home ice spot in the CCHA Quarterfinals (March 3-5).
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Tennis Teams Battle Top 10 Ranked Indianapolis Squads To The Finish
While the Bulldogs dropped both the men's and women's matches to a pair of UIndy teams both ranked among the nation's top 10 squads, both teams put up strong efforts and fought to the finish in the dual action. The Bulldog women won the doubles point for the early lead...
Miami football OC candidate Jason Candle proven talent devoloper
Toledo head coach Jason Candle who has emerged as a top candidate to be the offensive coordinator for the Miami football program is a proven talent developer. In seven seasons as the head coach at Toledo Candle has a 54-32 record. Candle recently signed a contract extension and turned Miami down last year as OC.
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
Stellantis hiring event set for Feb. 10
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and Ohio Means Jobs are hosting a Stellantis hiring event next week. The event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
wlen.com
Blissfield Teen Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon
Blissfield, MI – A Blissfield teenager died in a crash in Blissfield Township Monday afternoon. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the area of Carrol Road and Berry Road just after 12 Noon for a report of a serious crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carrol Road and lost control while navigating through a curve.
