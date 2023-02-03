Read full article on original website
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a...
BlackRock Increases Position in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.26MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Rekor Systems (REKR)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.77MM shares of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in...
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.06MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
Intracoastal Capital Cuts Stake in Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)
Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.50MM shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSDT). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 15, 2022 they reported 2.50MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in...
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.33MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 9.08% of the company, a...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial (COF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.10MM shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF). This represents 7.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 34.09MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.14MM shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase...
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
Intracoastal Capital Updates Holdings in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS)
Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.96MM shares of Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS). This represents 8.7% of the company. In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 9.10% of the company, indicating no change in their...
Invesco Updates Holdings in Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM). This represents 5.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.14MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' consensus recommendation: 3.00 (Hold) In November 2021, International Business Machines (IBM) spun-off its massive Kyndryl (KD, $13.21) division. This unit is one of the largest providers of managed IT infrastructure services. On Nov. 4, 2021 – their first day of trading – shares of Kyndryl closed at $26.38. But,...
American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 FFO Surpass Estimates
American Assets Trust (AAT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
Best Cathie Wood Stock To Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Roku Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are riding powerful secular tailwinds that have them gaining new customers. This video will answer which is the better Cathie Wood stock to buy -- Tesla or Roku?. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published...
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this financial services software maker would...
State Street Updates Holdings in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.43MM shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG). This represents 5.16% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 24.29MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
