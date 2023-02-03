Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
EOG Resources Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.65% Yield (EOG)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), which saw buying by Director Michael T. Kerr.
NASDAQ
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
NASDAQ
American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 FFO Surpass Estimates
American Assets Trust (AAT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Peridot Acquisition Sponsor Cuts Stake in Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY)
Fintel reports that Peridot Acquisition Sponsor has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.26MM shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). This represents 4.69% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.71MM shares and 5.75% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $15.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in American Woodmark (AMWD)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). This represents 4.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.54% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
H&R Block (HRB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
H&R Block (HRB) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.48. This compares to loss of $1.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.43%....
NASDAQ
Richardson Edward J Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics (RELL)
Fintel reports that Richardson Edward J has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.09MM shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL). This represents 14.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.12MM shares and 15.60% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
NASDAQ
Baharaff Allen Increases Position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
Fintel reports that Baharaff Allen has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.56MM shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD). This represents 17.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.41MM shares and 16.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 7, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by mega-cap growth stocks. Investors continued to be apprehensive that the Fed might reconsider its recent dovish stance and delay its plan of cutting interest rates. An important government official suggested that the economy would possibly avoid recession. Yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury note increased significantly. All three major indexes ended in the red.
NASDAQ
Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Werner Enterprises (WERN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.61%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in EXACT Sciences (EXAS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.35MM shares of EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 9.50MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of...
