Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Related
Golden 1 Center to host California state championships for high school basketball
(KTXL) — The state champions in California high school basketball will be crowned at the Golden 1 Center. The downtown Sacramento venue announced Monday that it will host the California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships on March 10-11. •Video Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII Six state championship games will be played […]
Opinion: Restore Felony Penalties to Protect Public Safety in California
Public safety should be government’s top priority. That’s why I’m supporting a new legislative initiative in Sacramento that will enhance public safety by restoring felony penalties for many crimes now plaguing California. Obviously, serious crimes demand serious consequences. One day last week, Border Patrol agents seized fentanyl,...
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
Gov. Newsom names CHP veteran from Galt as CHP commissioner
(KTXL) — If confirmed by the Senate, the California Highway Patrol’s new commissioner will be a CHP veteran from Sacramento County. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he appointed Sean Duryee, 48, of Galt to the position on Friday. Duryee has been with the CHP since 1998. •Video Above: Voters will determine if they will also […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
Saraiah Acosta, 18, recently graduated from Cordova High School in California and loved softball A recent high school graduate is being remembered by loved ones after she was allegedly killed by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, according to multiple news reports. Devian Lewis, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing the 18-year-old girl inside a Rancho Cordova, Calif. home and running her over with a vehicle around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to a joint press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The...
Fox40
Teen dead, adult critically injured in Arden-Arcade shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sunday to a shooting on Larkspur Lane that left a man in critical condition and a 16-year-old dead. The Sheriff’s office said it received calls around 2 p.m. about shots fired in the area. Officials stated...
Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
California man arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl near high school, police say
Leon Arreguin, 36, was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday near Vallejo High School in California, authorities said.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl near Vallejo high school, police say
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man has been arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday near Vallejo High School. Leon Arreguin was taken into custody Friday for opening fire at a passing car near the school but hitting the girl instead, police said. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries...
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
villagelife.com
Program aide arrested on ORHS campus
A contracted aide working on the Oak Ridge High School campus reportedly had more than study material in her vehicle’s trunk. Kylie Alexis Cunningham, 26, who worked with an El Dorado County Office of Education program offered on the El Dorado Hills campus, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, selling/distributing and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid as well as possession of marijuana, liquor and a controlled substance on school grounds. Deputies booked Cunningham into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. She was later released, according to inmate records.
Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay
OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
Oakley woman pleads guilty to statutory rape of teenage boys, will serve 8 years in prison
MARTINEZ -- An Oakley woman has pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of teenage boys and will serve nearly eight years in state prison, authorities announced Monday.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said in a press statement that 35-year-old Jennifer Decarlo pled guilty on Friday to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of statutory rape, and one count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. The crimes happened between January 2022 to March 2022. According to the DA's office, the case initially involved Decarlo's grooming of one minor victim fox sex and during the investigation,...
Thief gets away with thousands of dollars after breaking into Walnut Creek plant nursery
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A thief breaks through a lockbox to enter a Walnut Creek plant nursery and gets away with thousands of dollars. The owners say any loss hurts small businesses struggling through hard times. The 2 Girls One Plant in Walnut Creek is always locked and never opened. Co-owner Cheyenne Lofthouse-Wolf said […]
SFGate
13 people arrested in local anti-human trafficking operations
Numerous East Bay law enforcement agencies, working in collaboration with the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested 13 people during a weeklong statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. As part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking...
Comments / 0