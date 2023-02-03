Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled undisputed 2023 boxing title fight begs one question: Where is Hyun Mi Choi?

It looks like all roads lead to Ireland. Shortly after Amanda Serrano defeated Erika Cruz to claim the undisputed featherweight title, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing set the stage for the Puerto Rican champion’s next fight. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Serrano is set to challenge Katie Taylor the undisputed lightweight title on May 20, 2023 in Ireland. Croke Park in Dublin is eyed as the ideal venue for the bout, but promoters are still looking to lock down a home for the event.

