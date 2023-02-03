Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled undisputed 2023 boxing title fight begs one question: Where is Hyun Mi Choi?

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz today? Schedule, main card start time for 2023 boxing fight
History will look to once again be made inside Madison Square Garden on February 4. Two undisputed title fights are set for the Hulu Theater, featuring some of the most dominant stars in boxing. In the main event, Amanda Serrano defends the WBC, WBO, IBO, IBF, and The Ring featherweight...
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch
If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor Plan Rematch For May 20 In Ireland
It looks like all roads lead to Ireland. Shortly after Amanda Serrano defeated Erika Cruz to claim the undisputed featherweight title, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing set the stage for the Puerto Rican champion’s next fight. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Serrano is set to challenge Katie Taylor the undisputed lightweight title on May 20, 2023 in Ireland. Croke Park in Dublin is eyed as the ideal venue for the bout, but promoters are still looking to lock down a home for the event.
Alycia Baumgardner Promises To Knockout Mikaela Mayer In Potential Rematch
On Saturday, Alycia Baumgardner will fight Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed super featherweight title. If Baumgardner emerges with a win, it is possible that she could pursue a rematch with Mikaela Mayer at 130 or 135 pounds. Recently, she spoke to Boxing Scene about revisiting her rivalry with her most recent opponent.
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz: LIVE updates, results, full coverage
Amanda Serrano defeated Erika Cruz by a unanimous decision in an entertaining brawl to become undisputed featherweight champion. The official scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93. Boxing Junkie scored it 97-93 for Serrano, seven rounds to three. The typically busy Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs) threw a high volume of punches...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Becomes Undisputed, Decisions Erika Cruz in a War
NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano survived one of the toughest tests of her career Saturday night to make history and secure a huge payday for her next fight. One of best female fighters in boxing history got off to a very slow start against a relentless Erika Cruz, who demonstrated remarkable toughness as she fought through a grotesque gash on her forehead for six-plus rounds. Cruz’s constant aggression made matters difficult for Brooklyn’s Serrano, but Serrano still won their 10-round, 126-pound title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights
The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz on tonight? How to watch, buy 2023 boxing fight
A great rivalry can make a difference in boxing. One of the most celebrated rivalries in the sport is Mexico vs. Puerto Rico. Some of the top boxers have faced one another for titles. Pride is always on the line. Bouts created from the rivalry include Salvador Sanchez vs. Wilfredo...
Boxing Scene
Jesse Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBO Title Fight Set For April 8 At Tech Port Arena In San Antonio
One of the sport’s most promising young stars will return to a familiar site in his quest to become a two-division titlist. The upcoming vacant WBO flyweight title fight between Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez is set to take place April 8 on DAZN from Tech Port Arena in Rodriguez’s hometown of San Antonio. The venue was confirmed by Matchroom Boxing on Monday as part of its full schedule reveal through mid-May.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: Plant Knows How The Canvas Feels; I'm Gonna Put It On That Motherf-----
David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
worldboxingnews.net
Joshua Clottey reveals shock PPV split from Manny Pacquiao fight
Joshua Clottey aired his part of a deal to face Manny Pacquiao in 2010, stating his manager got more split from the Pay Per View than he did. The Ghanaian superstar, who retired for good in 2019, discussed that his handler negotiated 33% more PPV profits. Speaking with Joy News...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua return confirmed as non-PPV, first of five-year deal
Anthony Joshua plans to fight until he’s at least 38 after confirming his return to the ring this spring in London on a non-Pay Per View. AJ returns for his first non-stadium event in the United Kingdom for the first time in seven years as the former two-time heavyweight champion bids to put three damaging losses behind him.
Joe Joyce, Zhilei Zhang Sign Up For Heavyweight Showdown In April
The heavyweight division is on fire at the moment. Anthony Joshua is expected to return this spring, Deontay Wilder is expected to fight Andy Ruiz and there is a pathway to crowning an undisputed heavyweight champion. Adding to the exciting heavyweight slate, undefeated heavyweight contender Joe Joyce is scheduled to fight Zhilei Zhang on April 15, 2023 at Copper Box Arena.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for Premier League clash
Premier League clashes don't come much bigger than this as title chasers Manchester City make the long trip south to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The last time these two sides met back in January, the Citizens fought back from being two goals down at half time to win 4-2, a mightily important three-point haul as they continue to hunt down table-toppers Arsenal.
Comments / 0