Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Skyworks Solutions Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $309.4 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $399.9 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Zacks.com
Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Dividend Raised
HAL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share of 72 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and well above the year-ago quarter profit of 36 cents (adjusted). The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions. Meanwhile, revenues of $5.6 billion were 30.5%...
Zacks.com
LyondellBasell's (LYB) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag Estimates
LYB - Free Report) recorded earnings of $353 million or $1.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a fall of 51% from the year-ago quarter's profit of $716 million or $2.18 per share. LYB posted adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, down 65% from the year-ago quarter...
parktelegraph.com
Searching For Real Value In Market Debris At Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST)
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Post Holdings Inc. (POST) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $95.35. The Post Holdings Inc. has recorded 8,713 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023; Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook.
This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)
The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $63 billion since mid-2018 buying a stock that doesn't show up in Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings or investment portfolio.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Looking for a Reliable Dividend Payer? Consider Buying This Blue-Chip Stock
This company has the most impressive dividend growth streak in the entire healthcare sector.
Zacks.com
Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q4 Earnings Beat on Lower Expenses
AMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 economic earnings of $7.28 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03. The bottom line grew 19.3% from the prior-year number. Our estimate for economic earnings per share was $6.45. Results were aided by lower expenses, partly offset by a decline in...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. related investing news. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter...
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Increases as 2023 Begins
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX℠) increased to 4.31 in January, up from its score of 4.17 in December. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005172/en/ Caption: TD Ameritrade January 2023 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Worldwide Insurance Industry Market to 2027 – Players Include Allianz, Berkshire Hathaway, Centene and Metlife
The current report offers a detailed picture of the insurance market. This report further analyzes the market based on insurance type, providing an analysis of life and non-life insurance. In addition, the report also analyzes the distribution channels for the insurance industry. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also in the report.
Motley Fool
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Gained 16% in January
Falling inflation and slowing interest rate hikes were good news for the chip sector. Some analysts see a cyclical bottom in the industry this quarter. After rival Intel posted disappointing fourth-quarter results, AMD's report delighted the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Bleak Big Tech Earnings, Jobs Shocker
Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) all reported quarterly profit that fell short of estimates.
Rothschild family to take Paris-listed investment bank private
In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co. private. Rothschild & Co., best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing. That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild, 80, and now by his son Alexandre, means the family doesn’t need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the...
investing.com
Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Stocks rally likely over - analysts
© Reuters Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Stocks rally likely over - analysts. Despite falling over 1% on Friday, the S&P 500 still managed to gain 1.6% last week. The event-packed week pushed the benchmark U.S. stock market index to the highest level since August. Tech stocks...
defenseworld.net
AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Earnings Previews: NOV, Pinterest, Simon Property Group
After U.S. markets close on Monday, NOV, Pinterest and Simon Property Group are expected to report quarterly earnings.
defenseworld.net
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Increased by Analyst
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.
Earnings Previews: Enphase Energy, Fortinet, Lumen
After markets close on Tuesday, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and Lumen will report quarterly earnings.
Comments / 0