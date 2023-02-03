Read full article on original website
State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Baharaff Allen Increases Position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
Fintel reports that Baharaff Allen has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.56MM shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD). This represents 17.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.41MM shares and 16.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
Jennison Associates Increases Position in Summit Hotel Properties (INN)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.73MM shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2014 they reported 2.80MM shares and 3.30% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Increases Position in Vector Group (VGR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.41MM shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR). This represents 13.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 20.49MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
Chiu Rita Wing Nga Discloses Position in BHIL / Benson Hill
As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Benson Hill is $5.86. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 130.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.55. The projected annual revenue for...
Jennison Associates Cuts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.28MM shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.19MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a...
Contrarius Investment Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)
Fintel reports that Contrarius Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.06MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 0.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.68MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in...
Hudson Executive Capital Cuts Stake in Akoya BioSciences (AKYA)
Fintel reports that Hudson Executive Capital has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.89MM shares of Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (AKYA). This represents 4.99% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 2, 2022 they reported 2.45MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in...
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in American Woodmark (AMWD)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). This represents 4.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.54% of the company, a decrease...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Best Buy (BBY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.39MM shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 21.87MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Scapa James Ralph Updates Holdings in Altair Engineering (ALTR)
Fintel reports that Scapa James Ralph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 24.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 25.50% of the company, an increase in...
InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
H&R Block (HRB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
H&R Block (HRB) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.48. This compares to loss of $1.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.43%....
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
