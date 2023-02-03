Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
Orange County girls soccer squads earn high seeds for CIF playoffs (brackets)
A number of Orange County high school girls soccer teams earned high seedings for the CIF playoffs that begin this week. Santa Margarita is No. 2 and VIlla Park No. 3 in Division 1, Pacifica is No. 2 in Division 2, Portola is No. 2 and Mission Viejo No. 4 in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is third and Fairmont Prep No. 4 in Division 5 and Anaheim is third in Division 6.
Boys’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced
The CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with five Long Beach teams making the postseason. St. Anthony, Jordan, Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, and Wilson will all compete in games starting on Wednesday, with the Moore League champion Panthers hosting the only home game in Long Beach that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Friday.
Girls’ Soccer: CIF-SS Playoff Brackets Announced
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The top four Moore League girls’ soccer teams will start the 2023 CIF Southern Section playoffs in three divisions. The wild card games are Monday and the first round is Wednesday. Millikan is in...
orangecountytribune.com
CIF-SS soccer playoff pairings
Pairings have been announced for CIF-SS championships in boys’ and girls’ soccer and 14 local teams are involved. The sole local squad seeded is the Pacifica High girls’ team, ranked second in Division 2. The Mariners are Empire League champs and concluded their regular season with a 15-4-2 mark.
CIF L.A. City Section 2022-23 boys basketball playoff brackets announced: Scores, matchups, game times
Who's ready for L.A. City Section playoff hoops? You are. And so are we. The CIFLACS released its boys basketball playoff seedings and schedules on Saturday afternoon, and all of SBLive's City Section boys hoops postseason brackets are linked below. The Open Division kicks off play on Friday, Feb. ...
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Back on the Rise in Rankings
The Bruins moved up two spots after a perfect week at home, further cementing them as a top 10 team in the country.
USC Football: The Trojans' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of USC's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
foxla.com
OC firefighters help girl, mom get to championship game after car crash
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - A group of Orange County firefighters jumped in to help a young girl get to her championship game Sunday after her family was involved in a traffic collision. "While we don't know if her team won the championship, we do know this young basketball player will...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Los Angeles
You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
Man arrested after video shows him punching players at a girls’ basketball game
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching three female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said. The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School. Witnesses […]
Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
ldfalconflash.com
California State University Long Beach
California State University Long Beach was founded in 1949 as a state college. Long Beach is located three miles from the Pacific Ocean and 25 miles from downtown LA. It is a public University with a lot to offer. With roughly 90 majors to offer, Long Beach has anything from...
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
Eater
Villa’s Tacos, One of LA’s Superstar Taco Stands, Opens Highland Park Restaurant
In the past four-and-a-half years, Victor Villa has grown his taquero side hustle, Villa’s Tacos, from a backyard pop-up and street stand sensation to a brand new restaurant in Highland Park. After nearly half a decade, Villa’s dream has been realized as long lines of eager fans queued up for an opening bite last weekend.
coloradoboulevard.net
He Runs the Oldest Business in Sierra Madre
Paul Mansour is the pharmacist and owner of Best Buy Drugs, located at 29 N. Baldwin Avenue. He is proud to say that this has been so for 25 years. Since 1910, the pharmacy has remained in the same spot. Although the pharmacy has changed names and owners a few times, the business has remained as the neighborhood pharmacy for 121 years; it is the oldest business in Sierra Madre.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
theregistrysocal.com
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
