'Snoop Dog' crowned grand champion steer at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
A teenage girl from Randall County is about to become hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo crowned its grand champion steer on Friday.
canyonnews.com
Obit: Iva “Jean” Irwin
Iva “Jean” Irwin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas after a long and blessed life. A private family burial will be at Memory Gardens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Her casket will make one final trip past Irwin Greenhouses on her way to interment....
KFDA
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
A new art exhibit ‘The Simulated Universe Synchronicity’ comes to Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Art exhibits can be found all over the country and now there is one more here in Amarillo. Amarillo opens “The Simulated Universe Synchronicity” which has eight different rooms so there should be something for everyone. “There is a narrative going throughout the whole space. Of course, each room is different […]
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
KFDA
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
Want A Good Meal? Stay Away From These Amarillo Restaurants.
With the many choices of restaurants to check out here in Amarillo, we tend to bounce from place to place. Sure, we all have our favorites that we like to frequent, but with so many here, we can be selective at times. One thing we don't have a tendency to...
Best restaurants for fine dining in the Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations – there is a wide array of reasons that might call for an evening of fine dining in the Amarillo area. However, where is there to go? MyHighPlains.com compiled a list of five of the highest-rated fine dining locations in the Amarillo area, using information and […]
KFDA
New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No matter what your drink of choice is, these three businesses are sure to have something you’ll like. Construction has started for the 7th Dutch Bros. in Amarillo, located at 45th and Bell. “No matter how much, whether it’s coffee drinks are in an area,...
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo
Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
KFDA
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man yesterday, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Thursday 6:32 p.m., police were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Wilson Street on an assault. A 79-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown...
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023
Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
KFDA
6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications. The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood. At...
Xcel Energy to host Energy Assistance Fair in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is providing more information on accessing billing assistance through its Energy Assistance Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Great Hall of Polk Street United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk. The fair, officials with Xcel Energy detailed, will give customers the opportunity to: […]
KFDA
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter cases and ask for harsher punishments. State District Judge Douglas Woodburn granted the motions in the case of Larry Rolen who prosecutors say killed five family members in a wreck two years ago.
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Katt Massey Files to Run for City Council Place 3
Katt Massey, a former assistant to Mayor Ginger Nelson, filed today to join retired businessman Tom Scherlen in the open race for Amarillo City Council Place 3. Massey, who left her position as assistant to the mayor in June of last year to become a beautification and public art coordinator for the city, is also listed as a member of the board of directors for Center City of Amarillo, Inc., an organization known for playing a central role in the controversial downtown revitalization efforts.
KFDA
‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an effort to keep gun violence in the city at bay, experts say when it comes to owning a gun, responsibility is key. “They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools. just like many other tools that a person uses in different occupations, there are safety rules in place for a reason,” says Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police, Amarillo Police Department.
