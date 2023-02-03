ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

housebeautiful.com

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

These 4 cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values: Goldman Sachs

As interest rates continue to skyrocket, home prices across the country have continued to plummet — and Goldman Sachs says the declines will only worsen and extend through 2023. In a note to clients earlier this month, Goldman Sachs forecasted that four American cities in particular should gear up for a seismic decline compared to that of the 2008 housing crash. San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Diego, California will likely see boom and bust declines of more than 25%. Such declines would rival those seen around 15 years ago during the Great Recession. Home prices across the United...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
AOL Corp

Homebuilder PulteGroup ramping up housing construction as demand recovers

Homebuilder PulteGroup (PHM) announced plans this week to increase its pace of new builds in 2023, aiming to match an anticipated increase in demand in the market. “Our plan is for a consistent cadence of new starts,” Ryan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at PulteGroup said on the company's earnings call Tuesday.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Housing prices to head south in 2023

Redfin’s 2023 Housing Outlook reports that a post-pandemic sales slump will push home prices down for the first time in a decade. Mortgage rates will take center stage in 2023, with high rates likely to make it the slowest housing market year since 2011, according to annual end-of-year predictions from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Home Prices Continue to Come Down as Higher Mortgage Rates Bite

Home prices continued their downward slide in November, though they remain up year over year, according to the CoreLogic Case-Shiller monthly index released on Tuesday. Nationally, prices fell 0.6% in November, but are up 7.7% annually, following October’s 9.2% increase. Miami, Tampa and Atlanta led the cities posting the...
NASDAQ

State Street Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.30MM shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE). This represents 6.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.24MM shares and 5.96% of the company, an increase...
MARYLAND STATE
NASDAQ

Why Berkshire Hathaway Is a No-Brainer Bear Market Stock

While the S&P 500 index has bounced back from last year's lows, there are still reasons to be worried about the economy and what stock markets could do in the near term. But instead of moving away from stocks, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro say finding strong businesses is a better approach. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) leads the way if you're looking for shelter in any coming storm.
NASDAQ

Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....

