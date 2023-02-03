Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
House Prices Will Rise Fastest in These 6 Cities
The areas that remained the most affordable during the boom in the housing market will see lower home-price declines in 2023, according to an investment bank.
msn.com
Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
These 4 cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values: Goldman Sachs
As interest rates continue to skyrocket, home prices across the country have continued to plummet — and Goldman Sachs says the declines will only worsen and extend through 2023. In a note to clients earlier this month, Goldman Sachs forecasted that four American cities in particular should gear up for a seismic decline compared to that of the 2008 housing crash. San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Diego, California will likely see boom and bust declines of more than 25%. Such declines would rival those seen around 15 years ago during the Great Recession. Home prices across the United...
These Will Be the Most Stable Housing Markets in 2023
These 10 cities are most likely to weather a housing crisis.
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
When will US home prices finally stop dropping?
The U.S. housing market will likely bottom out by mid-year, according to Goldman Sachs economists, as mortgage rates continue to decline from a peak of 7%.
Housing market slump gives homebuilders no choice but to offer aggressive mortgage rate buydowns
As of last month, 75% of U.S. homebuilders were offering mortgage rate buydowns, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
Mortgage rates keep dropping, making housing affordable for millions more: Freddie Mac
Mortgage rates dropped nearly one full percentage point from November levels, opening the market for as many as 3 million more homebuyers, Freddie Mac said.
Goldman Sachs makes a bold housing market call
U.S. home prices might be nearing the bottom, says Goldman Sachs.
Tech, housing, and manufacturing might already be in a recession. They could bring the US economy down with it.
It's time to start worrying if 'rolling' recessions in tech and housing spread into other parts of the economy.
AOL Corp
Homebuilder PulteGroup ramping up housing construction as demand recovers
Homebuilder PulteGroup (PHM) announced plans this week to increase its pace of new builds in 2023, aiming to match an anticipated increase in demand in the market. “Our plan is for a consistent cadence of new starts,” Ryan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at PulteGroup said on the company's earnings call Tuesday.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Housing prices to head south in 2023
Redfin’s 2023 Housing Outlook reports that a post-pandemic sales slump will push home prices down for the first time in a decade. Mortgage rates will take center stage in 2023, with high rates likely to make it the slowest housing market year since 2011, according to annual end-of-year predictions from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
US News and World Report
Home Prices Continue to Come Down as Higher Mortgage Rates Bite
Home prices continued their downward slide in November, though they remain up year over year, according to the CoreLogic Case-Shiller monthly index released on Tuesday. Nationally, prices fell 0.6% in November, but are up 7.7% annually, following October’s 9.2% increase. Miami, Tampa and Atlanta led the cities posting the...
Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.30MM shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE). This represents 6.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.24MM shares and 5.96% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Why Berkshire Hathaway Is a No-Brainer Bear Market Stock
While the S&P 500 index has bounced back from last year's lows, there are still reasons to be worried about the economy and what stock markets could do in the near term. But instead of moving away from stocks, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro say finding strong businesses is a better approach. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) leads the way if you're looking for shelter in any coming storm.
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
MySanAntonio
2023's Housing Market Is Looking Up: 3 Things That Should Give Homebuyers Real Hope
After suffering all-time lows during the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply of homes for sale has rebounded with a bang. January marked a whopping 65% more real estate listings than this same month a year earlier, according to a recent inventory report from Realtor.com®. And while home prices are still...
Comments / 0