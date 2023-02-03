A Note From Your Publisher: The one about wisdom nubbins 📝

Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
macaronikid.com
Shop Local For Unique Gifts
I was recently on Facebook, for no particular reason, and came across some pictures of concrete stepping stones. There were different shapes and sizes, some even had etchings of letters and numbers. How cute! I sent a message and Joyce Selvidge messaged me back. These concrete items are made by hand. Joyce works with a local craftsman who creates the finished product. I loved the paw print, thought it would a great addition to my daughter and son-in-law's landscaping because they breed aussie doodles and they're all about dogs! I ordered a large paw print and Joyce said they could etch a name, numbers, letters whatever I'd like for free. I asked for an M. The photo above this article is the finished product! Price: $14!
macaronikid.com
Help The Sea Gypsy Spread Some Love This Valetine's Day
Please help us to bring a smile to some local elderly residents this Valentine's Day by bringing in a Valentine card (handmade or store-bought) to deposit in our Valentine box and receive a special treat from The Sea Gypsy, in return! Parents, we would greatly appreciate you helping your children with this worthwhile community project. This is a wonderful opportunity to show your child that little acts of kindness can be so rewarding. The cards that we collect will be given to a local assisted living facility in the hopes of brightening someone's day and helping them to feel less isolated and more connected with our community.
macaronikid.com
Easy Crafts For Kids: How To Make a Valentine's Day Suncatcher
Suncatchers are a great way to brighten up those dreary winter days!. Make these Valentine’s Day suncatchers with your kids to spread a little love around the house this month, or gift them to grandparents, teachers, or anyone else your child loves! These Valentine's Day suncatchers are easy to make and use supplies you most likely already have on hand.
macaronikid.com
The Shortest Month of the Year Does Not Lack Fun!
February might be the shortest month of the year, but it is not short in events and awesome national days of fun!. February 12thThe Big Game Day! Enjoy Donuts from Donut Delite. February 13thGalentine's Day. February 14th. Happy Valentine's Day. BEETLEJUICE @RBTL. February 15th. BEETLEJUICE @RBTL. February 16th. BEETLEJUICE @RBTL.
macaronikid.com
The Space Gal's DIY Science Experiment Valentine Download
Emily Calandrelli, also known as Emily's Wonder Lab scientist on Netflix, has just released the cutest science experiment cards for just $2.99 download! With a science experiment on every card, your kid's will love handing these out to their friends on Valentine's Day!. Want to make these valentines even better?...
macaronikid.com
Hot Brekky Ideas Your Family will Love + Union County Spots WE Love
Who doesn't love an elaborate, decadent hot breakfast? It is arguably one of the best meals of the day - and we love it so much in our house that we often have it for dinner, too. February is National Hot Breakfast month and below are our 5 favorite breakfast spots in Union County PLUS the10 most popular hot breakfast items and linked some fun recipes, in case you're in a rut!
macaronikid.com
Heart-Shaped Food Day Is Nearly Here
Most of you probably call February 14 "Valentine's Day," but around here? It's heart-shaped food day. Here are ideas for celebrating the kids you love — for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! We hope you and your family enjoy heart-shaped food day — AKA Valentine's Day — this February 14!
macaronikid.com
My Punny Valentine: 100 Perfect Puns for Valentine's Day
I love to make people laugh, and the easiest way to get a chuckle out of others is with a brilliant, well-timed pun. Gift-giving holidays are excellent opportunities to bring out these knee-slapping one-liners. As you're writing your Valentine's Day cards and shopping for heartfelt gifts, spread a little laughter...
Comments / 0