National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
utdailybeacon.com
Steep Canyon Rangers talk new music, concert at the Bijou Theatre
Steep Canyon Rangers is a bluegrass band based out of Asheville, North Carolina. They began creating music about 25 years ago while at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The band has six members — Graham Sharp, Barrett Smith, Michael Ashworth, Mike Guggino, Nicky Sanders and Aaron Burdett. Notably, their 2013 album “Nobody Knows You” won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album.
utdailybeacon.com
Burgers, books and balayage: 5 Black-owned businesses in Knoxville
Business is booming in Knoxville, and the city seems to grow every day. Despite historical and present-day barriers, Black-owned businesses are fortunately also sharing in that growth. Supporting locally-owned places has never been more important than now, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated – and continues to wreak havoc upon...
utdailybeacon.com
From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023
Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols set sights on Oklahoma City
Led by second-team preseason All-Americans Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers will look to qualify for this year’s Women’s College World Series in June. A year ago, Tennessee finished in third in the Southeastern Conference and hosted a regional tournament but were defeated by Oregon...
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road Trip
Tennessee is a state rich in natural beauty, history, and culture, making it a prime destination for a road trip. With its rolling hills, vibrant cities, and picturesque countryside, Tennessee has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Tennessee.
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their second matchup against the rival Vanderbilt Commodores.
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
utdailybeacon.com
Project Life Movement to host second donation event at UT
On Feb. 8-9, 2023, the University of Tennessee will host Project Life Movement for a swabbing event on Pedestrian Walkway. Project Life Movement is a nonprofit organization that was started over thirty years ago with the sole purpose of getting healthy, diverse college students to join the stem cell and bone marrow registry.
atozsports.com
Watch: Reporter tried to get former Vols OC Alex Golesh to throw shade at the state of Tennessee but he didn’t fall for it
A reporter tried to get former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to say something bad about the Volunteer State, but he wouldn’t fall for it. Golesh, who is now the head coach at USF, spoke recently about the Bulls’ 2023 signing class. A reporter asked Golesh if...
Brothers say goodbye after 35 years of running Gibbs grocery store
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers — Joe and Dale Longmire — who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee set to see top-15 foes in five straight series during 2023 slate
Following a program record 57 wins and SEC regular season and tournament titles, the No. 2 Vols look to reload for their 2023 slate. However, in a season full of so much triumph, the one thing that leaves a gaping hole is the absence of a trip to the College World Series in Omaha.
themeparktourist.com
Why Should I Try... THIS Park Owned By A Music Legend?
Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood originally opened in 1961 as a small park with a steam train, general store, blacksmith, and saloon. However, in the mid-1980s, after a couple of other changes in ownership, a certain music icon with an undying love for her hometown, began to show an interest in purchasing the theme park.
Knoxville laundromat offering to help lighten the load for struggling families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost one out of every five families live in poverty in Knoxville, according to the U.S. Census. Mustafa Freeman owns the Wash House Laundry Center, and he is hoping to lighten the load for struggling families. Freeman partners with a group called Laundry Love to offer...
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
utdailybeacon.com
6 dates to circle on 2023 softball schedule
The No. 12 Tennessee softball team looks to build upon a third-placed SEC finish and failing to advance past the regional round of the NCAA tournament. Pitcher Ashley Rogers and outfielder Kiki Milloy were both selected as second team All-Americans by Softball America after a successful 2022 campaign. Tennessee gets...
East Knoxville community center reopens after $1.5 million renovation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ab East Knoxville community center swung its doors back open on Monday after a large, $1.5 million renovation. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other community leaders celebrated reopening the Milton Roberts Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The large renovation included new floors, a new basketball...
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols fall to Mississippi State 90-91 in double overtime
The Lady Vols were tied with Mississippi State at halftime, the end of regulation, and the end of the first overtime. Tennessee couldn’t get it done in double-overtime though, falling to the Bulldogs 90-91 in Humphrey Coliseum. Rickea Jackson – in her first trip back to Starkville as a...
WATE
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday on 2/07. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
WATE
Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested
A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 11 on...
