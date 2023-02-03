ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Inside Nova

Mason making progress on new life sciences facility

George Mason University is making progress on its Manassas-area expansion, starting work last month on its $83.6 million life sciences building, according to a release from Skanska, the construction company contracted for the facility. According to the Swedish firm, construction is expected to be finished by 2025, and when all...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County school librarian competes tonight on 'Jeopardy!'

Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!" Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School. The show airs...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn

The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
ASHBURN, VA
Bay Net

Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
blueridgeleader.com

Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School

You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
LEESBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Data center company eyeing western Prince William expansion

Iron Mountain Data Centers is looking to expand its Prince William County footprint. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of an application related to the company’s project off Wellington Road. The 37-acre property is owned by KH Data Capital Development Land LLC. However, the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

