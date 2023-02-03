Read full article on original website
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
Inside Nova
Mason making progress on new life sciences facility
George Mason University is making progress on its Manassas-area expansion, starting work last month on its $83.6 million life sciences building, according to a release from Skanska, the construction company contracted for the facility. According to the Swedish firm, construction is expected to be finished by 2025, and when all...
Berkeley County Schools cancels classes amid IT “security incident”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens has just announced that all schools in the county will be closed Monday due to an ongoing investigation into a “security incident” that has limited IT operations in the county. Berkeley County Schools have been working...
Hoya
Formerly Incarcerated Prepare for Employment with McCourt School Career Advisors
Previously incarcerated citizens in the Washington, D.C. area from Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI) participated in an employment preparation program with career coaches at the McCourt School of Public Policy from August to December 2022. The McCourt Career Development team worked with 16 PJI students from the...
WTOP
How long should winter break be? Fairfax Co. school board expected to vote on calendar next week
Virginia’s largest school system is scheduled to vote on a future calendar at its meeting next week, after a weekslong process that included community feedback. It’s unclear, though, whether Fairfax County Public School board members will support just a calendar for 2023-24, or a multiyear plan as some have advocated for.
alxnow.com
Notes: Bradlee Shopping Center businesses express frustration over safety concerns.
🌤 Today’s weather: Clear throughout the day. High of 48 and low of 31. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 53 and low of 32. Sunrise at 7:10 am and sunset at 5:36 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Eight months after the fatal...
Inside Nova
Prince William County school librarian competes tonight on 'Jeopardy!'
Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!" Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School. The show airs...
Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities
Howard University and Georgetown University will launch a medical humanities center aimed at reducing health inequities. The post Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities appeared first on NewsOne.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Pre-Planned Middle School Fight, Knife On Student Lead To Busy Day For Charles County Sheriff
Middle school students in Charles County kept the sheriff’s office busy on Monday as deputies responded to a pre-planned fight and busted a teen with a knife while on campus, authorities say. The long day for members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began early on Monday, Feb. 6...
arlnow.com
After fatal drug overdose, parents march at Wakefield High School and demand action
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) A march against drugs drew a large crowd of parents and community members to Wakefield High School, where a student died this week. Sergio Flores was found unconscious in the bathroom Tuesday morning and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died Thursday and his death is being investigated as a possible overdose.
3 students taken to hospital following school bus crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Several students were taken to an area hospital following a school bus crash in Montgomery County, Maryland Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the school bus collided with an SUV in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont while students were on board.
theburn.com
Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn
The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School
You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
Inside Nova
Data center company eyeing western Prince William expansion
Iron Mountain Data Centers is looking to expand its Prince William County footprint. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of an application related to the company’s project off Wellington Road. The 37-acre property is owned by KH Data Capital Development Land LLC. However, the...
DC councilman calls for 'increased police presence' after touting 'biggest reduction to MPD we've ever seen'
A Washington, D.C. councilman is calling for an increase in police presence after a shooting in the metro system, but voted for a $15 million cut to the police budget in 2020.
