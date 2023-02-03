ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AC Immune’s ACI-24.060 Antiamyloid Vaccine Shows Safe Profile, Immunogenicity in Phase 1/2 Interim Results

ABATE is an ongoing phase 1b/2 trial that assesses the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and pharmacodynamic effects of ACI-24.060 in individuals with prodromal Alzheimer disease with confirmed amyloid pathology on PET. Andrea Pfeifer. Initial interim results announced from the phase 1b/2 ABATE clinical trial (NCT05462106) showed that the low dose group...
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: February 5, 2023

Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is epilepsy and seizure disorders. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions on a variety...
First Patient Dosed With Descartes-08 in Phase 2b Trial for Myasthenia Gravis

Descartes-08, an investigational autologous RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (rCAR-T) has been dosed with the first participant in phase 2b randomized controlled trial. Tahseen Mozaffar, MD. This content was originally published on CGTLive, a sister publication. Click here to view. In recent news, Cartesian Therapeutics has dosed the first...
