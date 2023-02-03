Read full article on original website
AC Immune’s ACI-24.060 Antiamyloid Vaccine Shows Safe Profile, Immunogenicity in Phase 1/2 Interim Results
ABATE is an ongoing phase 1b/2 trial that assesses the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and pharmacodynamic effects of ACI-24.060 in individuals with prodromal Alzheimer disease with confirmed amyloid pathology on PET. Andrea Pfeifer. Initial interim results announced from the phase 1b/2 ABATE clinical trial (NCT05462106) showed that the low dose group...
Alzheimer’s Association Panel Offers Considerations for New Definition of Meaningful Change in Drug Trials
Factoring in the complex nature of the disease, a group of experts provided perspectives on how clinically meaningful benefit should be viewed, stressing the importance of early intervention. Ronald C. Peterson, MD, PhD. A newly published paper from a group of experts convened by the Alzheimer’s Association provided clarity and...
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: February 5, 2023
Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is epilepsy and seizure disorders. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions on a variety...
First Patient Dosed With Descartes-08 in Phase 2b Trial for Myasthenia Gravis
Descartes-08, an investigational autologous RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (rCAR-T) has been dosed with the first participant in phase 2b randomized controlled trial. Tahseen Mozaffar, MD. This content was originally published on CGTLive, a sister publication. Click here to view. In recent news, Cartesian Therapeutics has dosed the first...
