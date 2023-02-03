From a young age, Kaleb and Kendall Henry knew one thing: They were going to be a part of the Columbus High School Band. The heights to which this ambition would carry them was perhaps lost on their younger selves. Now, their dedication has paid dividends with them both being selected to the Mississippi Lions All-State Band — the first CHS students selected in 20 years, according to LaTerence Varnado, the school’s head band director.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO