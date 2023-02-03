Read full article on original website
Jonathan Fornoff
COLUMBUS — Captain Jonathan William Fornoff, 27, died Feb. 2, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Stevens officiating. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to services at the funeral home. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Community Calendar for the week of 2-5-23
■ Book Sale: Friends of the Starkville Library is hosting its monthly book sale from noon to 6 p.m. at the Starkville Public Library. Hardback are $3, paperbacks are $1, and children’s books are 50 cents. All books in the Anytime Room and the upstairs display are 50 cents.
David Cotton
David Warren Cotton, 86, of Macon, MS passed away at Anderson Hospital in Meridian on February 1, 2023. His funeral service will be held on Monday, February 6, at Salem Memorial Church at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1:30 PM at the church. Memorials are requested to the Salem Memorial Church c/o Ann Ronyak 43566 Hwy 14 West Macon, MS, 39341. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is honored to be in charge of the service arrangements.
Bulldog bullets: Big crowds fueling Mississippi State men — and vice versa
STARKVILLE — Before Saturday’s game against Missouri at Humphrey Coliseum, Mississippi State coach Chris Jans approached radio play-by-play commentator Neil Price. “The Hump needs to do what it does today,” Jans said. Over the next few hours, Jans saw his statement come true. The Bulldogs’ home arena...
Lizzie Harris
COLUMBUS — Rev. Lizzie Louise Gavin Harris, 63, died Jan. 28, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Christian Hill M.B. Church, with Kenny Wayne Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Bigbee Valley CME Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Mississippi State forward/center Tolu Smith named SEC player of the week
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State forward/center Tolu Smith was named the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball player of the week Monday. Smith has been a key part of the Bulldogs’ (15-8, 3-7 SEC) three-game winning streak, including victories Tuesday at South Carolina and Saturday against Missouri. The redshirt senior...
Mississippi State tops cold-shooting Missouri, runs win streak to three games
STARKVILLE — During his postgame press conference Saturday night, Mississippi State coach Chris Jans cut off a question including the phrase “when the team loses seven of eight.”. “I don’t remember that,” Jans said with a smile. The way Mississippi State has been playing, the Bulldogs...
Twice the brass: Henry twins both make Lions All-State Band, first CHS students to make the band in 20 years
From a young age, Kaleb and Kendall Henry knew one thing: They were going to be a part of the Columbus High School Band. The heights to which this ambition would carry them was perhaps lost on their younger selves. Now, their dedication has paid dividends with them both being selected to the Mississippi Lions All-State Band — the first CHS students selected in 20 years, according to LaTerence Varnado, the school’s head band director.
A standard of excellence: The W Athletics Hall of Fame’s inaugural induction class announced
With its long and storied history in athletics — especially as it relates to women’s intercollegiate competition — the Mississippi University for Women athletics department is proud to announce its Class of 2023 for induction into its inaugural The W Athletics Hall of Fame. The HOF ceremony will take place on April 1 as a part of the Homecoming Week festivities at The W.
Stephen D. Lee Foundation to host annual Valentine Party
The Stephen D. Lee Foundation will hold its annual Valentine celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, at the home of Beth and Nathan Turner. The house, built in 1991, has just recently been extensively redesigned and remodeled by the Turner Family. The home features a large foyer with a magnificent staircase leading to the second floor as well as beautifully appointed architectural features, light fixtures and accessories. Every aspect of the house offers a treat for the eyes.
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
A Macon man in dead after a shooting in the small town
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Macon police are investigating a Friday night shooting that happened around 8 p.m. that left a man in his mid 30’s dead. Chief Davine Beck tells WCBI that an SUV was heading east on Martin Luther King Street when someone on the side of the street opened fire into the vehicle and shot a man in the head.
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist. Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the...
Midfield control and forward composure open door for big Starkville Academy win
STARKVILLE — Score lines are important in telling the story of a game, but they aren’t the be-all, end-all. Context is important, even in lopsided matches such as Starkville Academy’s 8-0 win over Heritage Academy. The Volunteers boys won big, and they deserved their goals against a less experienced Patriots team, but that shouldn’t discount the work that they put into their victory.
Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point
WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
MHP seized 120 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday
Press release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol:. On February 1, 2023 troopers on I-22 in Itawamba County encountered a speeding vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. This stop resulted in the seizure of 120 pounds of marijuana from the vehicle.
New curbside recycling proposal comes with $15/month cost for participants
A new proposal for an opt-in curbside recycling program came Friday with hard cost estimates and considerable sacrifices. At a work session Friday morning, Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Rupp and Ward 2 Alderwoman Sandra Sistrunk presented a “bare bones” curbside recycling plan estimated to cost $136,900 per year to operate.
Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021. Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Davis was arrested in April of...
