Commercial Dispatch

Jonathan Fornoff

COLUMBUS — Captain Jonathan William Fornoff, 27, died Feb. 2, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Stevens officiating. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to services at the funeral home. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Community Calendar for the week of 2-5-23

■ Book Sale: Friends of the Starkville Library is hosting its monthly book sale from noon to 6 p.m. at the Starkville Public Library. Hardback are $3, paperbacks are $1, and children’s books are 50 cents. All books in the Anytime Room and the upstairs display are 50 cents.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

David Cotton

David Warren Cotton, 86, of Macon, MS passed away at Anderson Hospital in Meridian on February 1, 2023. His funeral service will be held on Monday, February 6, at Salem Memorial Church at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1:30 PM at the church. Memorials are requested to the Salem Memorial Church c/o Ann Ronyak 43566 Hwy 14 West Macon, MS, 39341. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is honored to be in charge of the service arrangements.
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bulldog bullets: Big crowds fueling Mississippi State men — and vice versa

STARKVILLE — Before Saturday’s game against Missouri at Humphrey Coliseum, Mississippi State coach Chris Jans approached radio play-by-play commentator Neil Price. “The Hump needs to do what it does today,” Jans said. Over the next few hours, Jans saw his statement come true. The Bulldogs’ home arena...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lizzie Harris

COLUMBUS — Rev. Lizzie Louise Gavin Harris, 63, died Jan. 28, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Christian Hill M.B. Church, with Kenny Wayne Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Bigbee Valley CME Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State forward/center Tolu Smith named SEC player of the week

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State forward/center Tolu Smith was named the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball player of the week Monday. Smith has been a key part of the Bulldogs’ (15-8, 3-7 SEC) three-game winning streak, including victories Tuesday at South Carolina and Saturday against Missouri. The redshirt senior...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Twice the brass: Henry twins both make Lions All-State Band, first CHS students to make the band in 20 years

From a young age, Kaleb and Kendall Henry knew one thing: They were going to be a part of the Columbus High School Band. The heights to which this ambition would carry them was perhaps lost on their younger selves. Now, their dedication has paid dividends with them both being selected to the Mississippi Lions All-State Band — the first CHS students selected in 20 years, according to LaTerence Varnado, the school’s head band director.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

A standard of excellence: The W Athletics Hall of Fame’s inaugural induction class announced

With its long and storied history in athletics — especially as it relates to women’s intercollegiate competition — the Mississippi University for Women athletics department is proud to announce its Class of 2023 for induction into its inaugural The W Athletics Hall of Fame. The HOF ceremony will take place on April 1 as a part of the Homecoming Week festivities at The W.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Stephen D. Lee Foundation to host annual Valentine Party

The Stephen D. Lee Foundation will hold its annual Valentine celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, at the home of Beth and Nathan Turner. The house, built in 1991, has just recently been extensively redesigned and remodeled by the Turner Family. The home features a large foyer with a magnificent staircase leading to the second floor as well as beautifully appointed architectural features, light fixtures and accessories. Every aspect of the house offers a treat for the eyes.
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi

Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

A Macon man in dead after a shooting in the small town

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Macon police are investigating a Friday night shooting that happened around 8 p.m. that left a man in his mid 30’s dead. Chief Davine Beck tells WCBI that an SUV was heading east on Martin Luther King Street when someone on the side of the street opened fire into the vehicle and shot a man in the head.
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Midfield control and forward composure open door for big Starkville Academy win

STARKVILLE — Score lines are important in telling the story of a game, but they aren’t the be-all, end-all. Context is important, even in lopsided matches such as Starkville Academy’s 8-0 win over Heritage Academy. The Volunteers boys won big, and they deserved their goals against a less experienced Patriots team, but that shouldn’t discount the work that they put into their victory.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point

WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
MACON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MHP seized 120 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday

Press release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol:. On February 1, 2023 troopers on I-22 in Itawamba County encountered a speeding vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. This stop resulted in the seizure of 120 pounds of marijuana from the vehicle.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

New curbside recycling proposal comes with $15/month cost for participants

A new proposal for an opt-in curbside recycling program came Friday with hard cost estimates and considerable sacrifices. At a work session Friday morning, Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Rupp and Ward 2 Alderwoman Sandra Sistrunk presented a “bare bones” curbside recycling plan estimated to cost $136,900 per year to operate.
