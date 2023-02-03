Read full article on original website
South Carolina's James Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek second term
Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, the assistant Democratic leader and a top ally of the Biden White House, told CBS News in an interview Wednesday that he is convinced President Biden will seek reelection even though the president has not yet formally announced another run. "Yes, I am," Clyburn...
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
Washington Examiner
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden
The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Column: Here's why Joe Biden won't be dumping Kamala Harris as his running mate
President Biden has given no indication in public or private that he plans to replace Kamala Harris. Still, there is speculation because that's the nature of the vice presidency.
How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire
When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches — as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Democrats warn of election consequences for Biden after DNC votes to alter presidential nominating calendar
Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the DNC after it voted Saturday to make drastic changes to its presidential nominating calendar for the 2024 election cycle.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s forthcoming departure from office has concerned liberals who have come to know him as a crucial ally in President Biden’s Washington. Klain, one of Biden’s oldest confidants, has worked to ease the Democratic Party’s divide, serving as connective tissue between progressives and the establishment figures closest to the…
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
POLITICO
Biden’s next big headache
OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
Biden is wielding the DNC's power to crush a potential primary challenge in 2024
The Democratic National Committee has rolled out the blue carpet for Joe Biden at its winter meeting now underway in Philadelphia. Biden's decision to give a speech there Friday was based on the certainty that he would be greeted with fervent adulation, just as he feels sure he can count on the DNC to rubber-stamp his manipulation of next year's presidential primaries. Meanwhile, party officials lip-sync enthusiasm for a Biden '24 campaign. But if Biden were truly confident that Democratic voters want him to be the nominee next year, he wouldn't have intervened in the DNC's scheduling of early primaries.
msn.com
Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says
As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
Joe Biden More Popular Than Donald Trump at Halfway Point of Presidency
The president's approval rating has been slowly rising over the past month based on polling analysis by FiveThirtyEight.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Biden's open border will cost Democrats in 2024
The cost of the estimated 5.5 million migrants who crossed into America while President Joe Biden has been president is being shared by all.
