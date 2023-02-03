Charles Stands out in Long Jump; Worrell in Weight Throw as Track & Field Competes at Armory

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The New Jersey City University women's bowling team competed in its second tournament of the 2022-23 season this past weekend, Feb. 4-5. The Gothic Knights took part in 10 traditional matches as part of Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) play and posted a dominant 7-3 record to finish third overall in the standings out of the 11 programs to compete. The weekend was hosted by the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Individually, junior Rebecca Hoff (Colonia, N.J./Colonia) was an all-star, finishing with the fourth-best average game score (184.10) out of the 73 bowlers that competed — she also had the highest single round of the weekend at 250.

