FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-MissLiviu RomanOhio State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
wmubroncos.com
Williams Claims MAC Player of the Week
CLEVELAND – Western Michigan redshirt junior Taylor Williams has been named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week; the conference office announced on Monday afternoon. It is the first Player of the Week award in William's WMU Career. Williams reeled in an impressive week filled with season and career...
Annual Ohio High School Team Figure Skating Championships returns to Shaker Hts.
The Ohio High School Team Figure Skating Championships is back at Thornton Park Ice Rink in Shaker Heights.
How messages of hope from former Cavs helped local teen
“It’s just inspiring to see like 'wow' this professional took his time to send a message to me."
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
beltmag.com
A Tale of Two Newspapers
Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
Stow girls basketball holds off late Wadsworth rally to clinch share of Suburban League title
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Don’t be fooled by the final score, because Wadsworth coach Andrew Booth certainly wasn’t. Stow-Munroe Falls traveled to Wadsworth Saturday for a showdown for first place in the Suburban League National Division, and the Bulldogs led for all but the first 4 minutes of the game, eventually taking a 43-42 decision. With the victory, Stow clinches a league co-championship, their seventh consecutive title. In order to win it outright, the 15-5 Bulldogs have to win at Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Monday.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Canton
Searching For the awesome hotel total list in the Canton locality, you are in the correct location. You are going to get a hotel total list details in Canton. You will get a Web Link information, avg user ratings, Contact Number, details area, and also a directional link from your location. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all information has been gathered.
Akron breaks ground on $11.5M Ed Davis Community Center renovations
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron on Saturday broke ground on renovations to the Ed Davis Community Center at 730 Perkins Park Dr. The $11.5 million project calls for a new design, a new gymnasium, an indoor walking track, an E-Sports room, a new outdoor playground and multipurpose rooms.
cleveland19.com
80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
akronohiomoms.com
Ultimate Kids & Teens Party Destination in Akron, OH – Urban Air Adventure Park!
Take the Birthday Bash to New Heights: The Ultimate Kids and Teens Party Destination in Akron, OH – Urban Air Adventure Park!. This is a sponsored post. As a mom, you want to give your teen the best birthday party ever, filled with joy and memories that will last a lifetime. That’s why I’m here to share my recent experience throwing a birthday party for my teen and her friends at Urban Air Adventure Park in Akron, OH.
spectrumnews1.com
Friends, family remember Cleveland super-fan John Adams at funeral
CLEVELAND — John Adams, a local celebrity known for drumming at the Cleveland Guardians baseball games, passed away earlier this week at the age of 71. His funeral was held at the Cathedral of St. John Evangelist on Saturday morning, with friends, family and fans gathering to celebrate his life.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
spectrumnews1.com
Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in
AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
Local schools receive millions in safety funding: How much did your school get?
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades.
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Standoff suspect in custody after threatening to shoot woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man surrendered to Akron police and SWAT after a series of incidents that ultimately led to a standoff, according to a news release. Officers responded to Bill’s Place located in the 500 block of North Main Street, around 1:45 p.m. for a domestic-related fight call.
Akron police: 80-year-old’s purse snatched; 2 men arrested
Two 21-year-olds were arrested after an elderly woman was attacked and robbed in a parking lot in Akron Saturday afternoon.
Funeral held for Cleveland superfan, drummer John Adams
People from across NE Ohio paid their final respects to Cleveland baseball's number one fan, John Adams.
