Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Many growth-oriented investors flocked toward cryptocurrencies over the past few years as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital tokens skyrocketed. But last year, the crypto market crashed as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments. As that crypto winter drags on, it...
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
What's in Store for W. P. Carey (WPC) This Earnings Season?
W. P. Carey Inc. WPC is set to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 10 before market open. While its quarterly revenues are likely to have witnessed year-over-year growth, funds from operations (FFO) per share might have displayed a decline from the year-ago reported figure. In the last...
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
Coca-Cola (KO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Evertec (EVTC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.70MM shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC). This represents 7.21% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.65MM shares and 5.07% of the company, an increase in...
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for the Market Comeback with this First Profit Screen
The market dipped on Monday and was a bit mixed through early afternoon trading on Tuesday. The slightly downbeat and subdued start to the week appears to be a welcome and somewhat bullish sign as many bears and market pessimists likely thought a huge pullback was coming after the impressive start to 2023, which has seen tons of stocks climb well over 30% YTD.
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $210.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT). This represents 2.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 7.15% of the company, a...
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: COWZ
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) where we have detected an approximate $397.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 243,850,000 to 251,800,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of COWZ, versus its 200 day moving average:
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) where we have detected an approximate $335.8 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.7% decrease week over week (from 119,450,000 to 116,250,000). Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in trading today Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) is trading flat, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) is trading flat, and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is lower by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HDV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HDV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Hershey a Decade Ago
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing,...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: BSX
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Boston Scientific is now the #68 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
