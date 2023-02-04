ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wales vs Ireland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVCpB_0kcK2vy700

Wales host Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to kick off what promises to be an exciting Six Nations campaign.

The Welsh, buoyed by the return of Warren Gatland after a dismal 2022, hope they can pick up form ahead of the World Cup this year .

While the Irish enter this year’s tournament as the No 1 side in the world and eager to create yet more history as the favourites here and a serious contender in France come September.

The atmosphere promises to be electric in the first of a sensational double header as England host Scotland in the tea time match.

Here’s everything you need to know about the opener.

What is the team news?

Tadhg Furlong failed to recover in time from injury so Finlay Bealham will prop up Ireland against Wales. Furlong was coming back from an ankle issue when he hurt his calf in training last weekend. This will be the first Ireland game he’s around for and not started in two years. Coach Andy Farrell hoped the tighthead will be ready for next week against France. The inclusion of Bealham and captain Jonathan Sexton are the only changes to the 15 which started the last test of 2022, the 13-10 home win over Australia. Sexton was a late withdrawal and replaced by Jack Crowley, who made his first test start. Ross Byrne, who replaced Crowley, kicked the late winning penalty. Byrne was picked ahead of Crowley on an experienced bench which included Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Conor Murray and Bundee Aki. Aki returned from suspension to come off the bench against the Wallabies, but Farrell has retained Stuart McCloskey in the midfield after he started all three autumn tests.

Wales had to make a change after Leigh Halfpenny had a back spasm on Thursday and was withdrawn. Liam Williams was parachuted into fullback from outside the team. Williams missed the autumn internationals because of a dislocated shoulder, and has not started for Wales since the June tour of South Africa. Halfpenny was due to win his 98th cap on Saturday and make a first Wales start for 19 months.

Wales vs Ireland starting line-ups

Wales XV : L Halfpenny (Scarlets); J Adams (Cardiff), G North (Ospreys), J Hawkins (Ospreys), R Dyer (Dragons); D Biggar (Toulon), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets, capt), T Francis (Ospreys), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys), J Morgan (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Cardiff).

Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), R Carre (Cardiff), D Lewis (Cardiff), D Jenkins (Exeter), T Reffell (Leicester), R Webb (Ospreys), O Williams (Ospreys), A Cuthbert (Ospreys).

Ireland XV : H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J Van Der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements : R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), T O’Toole (Ulster), I Henderson (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), R Byrne (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht).

When is Wales vs Ireland?

The match will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 4 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Where can I watch it?

Wales vs Ireland will be available free-to-air on BBC One and coverage starts at 1:15pm. Welsh-language coverage can be found on S4C from 1:30pm.

While a live stream is available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jamie Ritchie calls on Scotland to back up Six Nations victory in England

Captain Jamie Ritchie insists Scotland’s latest Calcutta Cup triumph must be a springboard to further successes and not another false dawn.Gregor Townsend’s men toppled rivals England in their opening fixture of the Guinness Six Nations for the third successive year thanks to Saturday evening’s rousing 29-23 Twickenham victory.The Scots were brought crashing back to earth by subsequent losses to Wales on the previous two occasions and ended fourth in the final championship table each time.While Ritchie was eager to savour a further famous success over the Auld Enemy, he is determined to eradicate the frustrating inconsistency which has prevented his...
BBC

Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?

Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
The Independent

Scotland stun England as Ireland make their mark in Wales – 5 things we learned

Ireland made a strong start to their Guinness Six Nations campaign with victory in Wales while England lost their first game under Steve Borthwick as Scotland triumphed at Twickenham.Italy made life hard for reigning champions France in Rome but ultimately fell to a defeat.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the opening weekend of the championship.Tentative signs of revivalA third successive Calcutta Cup defeat stung England, but there was promise in their maiden outing under new head coach Steve Borthwick.Confounding expectations, they defended poorly but showed the type of ambition and accuracy in attack that...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Italy v France match preview, team news & key stats

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 5 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online from 18:00 GMT; radio & text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. France begin the defence of their Six Nations title with a trip to Rome on Sunday...
BBC

FA Cup: League game bigger than Burnley replay, says Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna faces a selection quandary with an FA Cup replay and one of their toughest league games five days apart. They are at Championship leaders Burnley in a fourth-round replay on Tuesday after the first game ended 0-0. They will then meet League One leaders...
The Independent

What are Scotland’s Six Nations fixtures?

Scotland once again beat England in their opening match of the Six Nations, as a Duhan van der Merwe-inspired 29-23 victory kicked off what could be Gregor Townsend’s last tournament as head coach in style.Scotland have now lost just one of their last six matches against the Auld Enemy, and have held the Calcutta Cup for three successive years, although have traditionally struggled to back up those victories for the rest of the championship.They also enter the Six Nations with uncertainty surrounding Townsend’s future, with the head coach’s contract up after the Rugby World Cup later this year.Scotland have...
The Independent

Josh Adams feels honesty will be key to Wales bouncing back from Ireland defeat

Josh Adams says that tough conversations and honesty will be top of Wales’ agenda when they assess a sobering Guinness Six Nations defeat against Ireland.And Wales have little time to turn things around following a 34-10 home loss, with resurgent Scotland awaiting them at Murrayfield next Saturday.It is a ground where Wales have won on six of their last seven visits, but their Six Nations campaign is already approaching a crossroads.Asked about the squad’s Monday review, Wales wing Adams said: “It will be honest, as it always is.“It has to be as well, because if you don’t have tough conversations...
BBC

Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka edge to two-run victory over Ireland in warm-up game

Sri Lanka 149-5 (20 overs): Samarawickrama 56*, Gunaratne 36; Delany 3-20 Ireland 147 all out (19.4 overs): Lewis 38, Kelly 30; Ranaweera 3-26 Full scorecard (external) A dramatic final over saw Sri Lanka edge to a two-run victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup warm-up game. Harshitha Samarawickrama's half-century...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Talking points after wins for Scotland, Ireland and France

France extend their winning run - just, Ireland spoil Warren Gatland's return and Scotland complete the Calcutta Cup hat-trick against their oldest rivals England. The opening weekend of the 2023 Six Nations had everything from stunning solo tries to thrilling comebacks. So what are the key talking points from the...
BBC

England v Italy: Henry Slade recalled in Steve Borthwick's 36-man squad

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Henry Slade has been included in England's 36-man squad after recovering from injury as they prepare to host Italy in the Six Nations.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham plays FA Cup replay

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Wrexham, a Welsh team from the fifth tier of English soccer and owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, looks to cause another upset in the FA Cup and set up a last-16 match against Tottenham. Wrexham visits second-tier Sheffield United in one of four fourth-round replays. The teams drew a wild match 3-3 last month at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Wrexham is the lowest-ranked team left in the draw and the only club from outside English soccer’s top four leagues. It is gaining increasing publicity after being bought by Reynolds and McElhenney in November 2020 and being used by the celebrities in a behind-the-scenes TV series called “Welcome To Wrexham.” Among the other replays is a match between third-tier teams Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday while fourth-tier Grimsby hosts Luton, which is fourth in the second-tier Championship.
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Manchester United: WSL Match Preview

Everton Women return to WSL action this weekend with a trip to high-flying Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village, as the Blues look to banish the memories of last week’s frustrating defeat to Birmingham City that saw Brian Sorensen’s side exit the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy