FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee suspends 2 EMT licenses in Nichols’ death
A Tennessee board has suspended the emergency management technician licenses of two former Memphis Fire Department employees for failing to render critical care to Tyre Nichols. (Feb. 3)
localmemphis.com
'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
mymix1041.com
Tennessee bill would criminalize vaping on school property for those under 21
From NewsChannel 9: Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee filed a bill this week that would make it a crime to vape on school property for those under 21 years of age. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gary Hicks and Sen. Shane Reeves. In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug...
actionnews5.com
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
Preview: Gov. Bill Lee to give 2023 State of the State address
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Governor Bill Lee will deliver the annual State of the State address on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. The theme of the address is "Tennessee: Leading the Nation." Lee's office released several key points ahead of the speech, along with promises from the governor for...
MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
1 killed in Sunday morning crash on Winchester Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis police said. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street. Police said one of...
City of Memphis to review MPD after Tyre Nichols deadly arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is conducting a review of the Memphis Police Department, a review of MPD’s special units, and their use of force policies. This news comes after Tyre Nichols’ death and later revealed the officers charged were part of MPD’s “SCORPION” unit.
Sixth MPD officer fired in Tyre Nichols deadly arrest, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced a sixth officer was involved in the deadly Tyre Nichols beating. Officer Preston Hemphill violated multiple department policies and was departmentally charged and terminated from MPD. The violations include:. Personal Conduct. Truthfulness. Compliance with Regulations to wit: Conducted Energy Weapon (TASER) Compliance with...
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
thecamdenchronicle.com
Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
One person hurt in I-240 shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt in a shooting on I-240 Sunday evening. At approximately 4:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Road, in East Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Regional...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Fascinating details about Wells’ 1883 lawsuit
If you read about the Civil Rights Movement, you’ll find reference to a lawsuit Ida B. Wells filed that foreshadowed events three-quarters of a century later. A few years ago, thanks to state archivist Wayne Moore, I found the documents from this case on file at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
WSMV
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge. Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2. Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge. One of the officers then...
WATE
Voices of the Valley: Rev. Harold Middlebrook
WATE's Tearsa Smith sat down with Reverend Dr. Harold Middlebrook to discuss his life and what it was like to fight for civil rights in the 60s alongside Dr. Martin Luther King. Middlebrook also discussed how he still champions equality today. Voices of the Valley: Rev. Harold Middlebrook. WATE's Tearsa...
Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
MPD shuts down lanes on Danny Thomas and Poplar Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public to take alternate routes, during an investigation. At approximately 1:10 p.m., MPD shut down lanes on Danny Thomas Boulevard and Poplar Avenue. According to MPD:. “Due to an investigation, we are shutting down lanes of traffic. They will remain closed...
