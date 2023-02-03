ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATN Local Memphis

1 killed in Sunday morning crash on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis police said. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street. Police said one of...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Sixth MPD officer fired in Tyre Nichols deadly arrest, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced a sixth officer was involved in the deadly Tyre Nichols beating. Officer Preston Hemphill violated multiple department policies and was departmentally charged and terminated from MPD. The violations include:. Personal Conduct. Truthfulness. Compliance with Regulations to wit: Conducted Energy Weapon (TASER) Compliance with...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person hurt in I-240 shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt in a shooting on I-240 Sunday evening. At approximately 4:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Road, in East Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thecamdenchronicle.com

Fascinating details about Wells’ 1883 lawsuit

If you read about the Civil Rights Movement, you’ll find reference to a lawsuit Ida B. Wells filed that foreshadowed events three-quarters of a century later. A few years ago, thanks to state archivist Wayne Moore, I found the documents from this case on file at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge. Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2. Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge. One of the officers then...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Voices of the Valley: Rev. Harold Middlebrook

WATE's Tearsa Smith sat down with Reverend Dr. Harold Middlebrook to discuss his life and what it was like to fight for civil rights in the 60s alongside Dr. Martin Luther King. Middlebrook also discussed how he still champions equality today. Voices of the Valley: Rev. Harold Middlebrook. WATE's Tearsa...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN

