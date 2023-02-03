Read full article on original website
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Diego to Palm Springs
The glitzy resort city of Palm Springs is a fabulous standalone destination but hop off the highway and you can turn the drive from San Diego into an unforgettable short road trip. Packed full of charming small towns, stunning wine country and endless views of unspoilt forests and mountains, this route is a real visual feast.
SanDiego.com
Top 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Diego
Best Restaurants in San Diego with a View (Waterfront Dining) San Diego is known for many things, but America’s Finest City wouldn’t be complete without all the ways it allows for proximity to the ocean. After all, this coastal city has no shortage of beaches, boardwalks, water-based activities, and, of course, restaurant locations situated right near the water.m It can be hard to know where to begin, when there are so many of the best waterfront restaurants, bars, and shops all with great views. You may be looking for a certain type of food to go along with your view, or perhaps there’s an area of San Diego you’ve been dying to visit but need some recommendations for.
SanDiego.com
Best Hikes in San Diego
When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
San Diego weekly Reader
Lake Cuyamaca Upper Basin Full and Fishable
Dock Totals 1/22 – 2/4: 1,063 anglers aboard 51 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 9 barracuda, 1 black seabass (released), 2 bonito, 33 calico bass (95 released), 41 halfmoon, 4 halibut (6 released), 146 lingcod, 11 perch, 35 spiny lobster (86 released), 5 rock crab, 2,035 rockfish, 589 sand bass, 466 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 2 triggerfish, 349 whitefish, and 3 yellowtail.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
San Diego weekly Reader
The $100,000 gamble in Mission Hills
Yet it is not the artistry of many of Guzel’s rugs that makes this shop unique in San Diego, perhaps in all of western America. Guzel is unique because all its rugs are from Turkey, and few rug stores would dare specialize in Turkish rugs. The business is hazardous , one which depends upon the ability of traditional folk art to survive the onslaught of mass-produced rugs from nations such as China, India, and Pakistan. (May 5, 1983)
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials taking preemptive steps to prevent 'Super Bloom' chaos in Elsinore
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) — Officials in Lake Elsinore will join law enforcement personnel Tuesday to detail plans for mitigating traffic nightmares and other challenges stemming from attention to the rich poppy bloom that has begun in the hills of Walker Canyon — a sight unseen for four years.
KESQ
A mild start to the weekend before gusty winds arrive
A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Sunday until midnight. This advisory includes Riverside County mountains, as well as the low desert, extending south into San Diego County deserts. The strongest gusts will occur in the wind-prone spots such as the San Gorgonio Pass and the desert slopes....
Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI
SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
This Southern California Mountain Town Is Buzzing During Ski Season — and It Just Got the Chicest New Cabins
Noble + Proper is super cozy and oh so cool.
3 San Diego restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in California’ list
Swooning season is here and it's now or never on securing seats at one of San Diego's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day. The battle for the hottest tables in town starts now.
KESQ
A calm and sunny start to the weekend with more wind ahead
Sunny skies can be expected today as cloud cover has cleared significantly. This will make for a warmer than average day in the desert as temperatures rise into the mid-70s. Conditions will cool slightly into Sunday as an onshore flow creates breezier conditions. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Sunday until midnight. This advisory includes Riverside County mountains, as well as the low desert, extending south into San Diego County deserts.
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Officially Announces Bid for State Senate Seat
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday officially announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. “From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I’m running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”
Passenger killed, driver arrested in downtown San Diego crash
A female passenger was ejected and killed, and the driver was arrested in a single-vehicle crash on a downtown San Diego street early Monday morning.
ukenreport.com
Military Banners Emerge in City of Indio
INDIO — Military banners honoring hometown veterans and active-duty military personnel are flying high in this community bearing the names and photos of local heroes. So far, about 10 banners are displayed, Councilmember Glenn Miller told Uken Report. The military banner program is designed “to honor our veterans and...
Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified
Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City. Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle. California The post Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified appeared first on KESQ.
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
spectrumnews1.com
Malibu, Palm Springs have higher roadway fatality rates than LA, USDOT finds
When it comes to transportation fatalities, all cities are not created equal. Some places have higher fatality rates than others, especially when compared with their populations overall. According to a new study from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Malibu and Palm Springs have some of the highest fatality rates in the nation for cities of their size, while South Pasadena, Cypress and Aliso Viejo have some of the lowest.
