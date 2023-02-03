ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks move to No. 1 in national rankings

NEW ORLEANS – Impressive performances by the Razorbacks this past weekend propelled Arkansas into the No. 1 position in USTFCCCA’s national rating index, moving up from No. 3 a week ago. Collegiate leading marks established by the Razorbacks this past weekend in New Mexico included the 4 x...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
floridagators.com

No. 18 Florida Secures Road Victory at Baylor

WACO, Texas – Florida women's tennis earned an impressive victory on the road at Baylor on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Bears, 6-1, in Waco. Ranked No. 18 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's rankings, Florida (3-1, 0-0 SEC), earned their best win of the season with Baylor (6-2, 0-0 Big 12) receiving votes in the most recent ITA poll.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

HawgSports Live: Arkansas Sports Cluster Up Next

We are just over a month away from Arkansas Spring football, March Madness and baseball all overlapping (not to mention the end of the dead period in recruiting). We'll discuss what's next with Razorback sports and more on today's show with host and HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
theapopkavoice.com

UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners

Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine

If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
FORT SMITH, AR

