Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks move to No. 1 in national rankings
NEW ORLEANS – Impressive performances by the Razorbacks this past weekend propelled Arkansas into the No. 1 position in USTFCCCA’s national rating index, moving up from No. 3 a week ago. Collegiate leading marks established by the Razorbacks this past weekend in New Mexico included the 4 x...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Arkansas viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions
Through Kentucky’s improvement, there is one thing that has been missing, a controlled win. While Florida made some runs, the Wildcats earned such a victory on Saturday in a wire-to-wire win over the Gators. After starting 1-3 in the conference, Kentucky is now on a six-game SEC win streak...
Major College Football Program Committed Transfer Violation
The Tennessee football program is in some big trouble. According to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, the program committed a transfer violation when a player tried to see if the program was interested in him before he entered the portal. Sparks is reporting that an assistant coach on Josh Heupel's ...
floridagators.com
No. 18 Florida Secures Road Victory at Baylor
WACO, Texas – Florida women's tennis earned an impressive victory on the road at Baylor on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Bears, 6-1, in Waco. Ranked No. 18 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's rankings, Florida (3-1, 0-0 SEC), earned their best win of the season with Baylor (6-2, 0-0 Big 12) receiving votes in the most recent ITA poll.
floridagators.com
No. 15 Florida Drops SEC/Pac-12 Challenge Finale 4-1 to No. 16 Stanford
LAKE NONA, Fla. – The Florida men's tennis team (4-3) were unable to overcome Stanford (5-2) in singles play and dropped the final contest of the SEC/Pac-12 Challenge, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at the USTA National Campus. Once again, the Gators opened the match on top by winning their...
Arkansas at Kentucky: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
With ramifications in conference and for the NCAA Tournament, the battle between the Razorbacks and Wildcats should be quite the matchup; but who will take charge?. TV schedule: Tuesday, February 7, 9:00 pm ET. ESPN. Arena: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Arkansas (16-7) fell out of the rankings due to...
HawgSports Live: Arkansas Sports Cluster Up Next
We are just over a month away from Arkansas Spring football, March Madness and baseball all overlapping (not to mention the end of the dead period in recruiting). We'll discuss what's next with Razorback sports and more on today's show with host and HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
theapopkavoice.com
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners
Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine
If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Arkansas
A major national discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Arkansas store location in Fort Smith, according to the company's website.
