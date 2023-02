CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carthage Lady Tigers dropped to 9-12 on the season (1-4 in the COC) in a tough matchup against Carl Junction Tuesday, Feb. 7. Carl Junction jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and would hold that lead to an eventual 71-48 win over the Tigers.

