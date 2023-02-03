BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women's basketball team took No. 3 LSU to the brink in Sunday's 72-66 loss to the Tigers. After trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half, Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) cut LSU's (23-0, 11-0 SEC) lead to four points on three occasions in the fourth quarter in front of a season-best crowd of 6,482 at Reed Arena.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO