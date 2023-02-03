ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

12thman.com

Aggies Seek to Sweep Season Series vs. Auburn Tigers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –The Texas A&M men's basketball team seeks to sweep the season series with the Auburn Tigers in a 6 p.m. matchup on Tuesday at Reed Arena. A "mirror" opponent for Texas A&M, the Aggies handed Auburn a 79-63 defeat in the teams' first meeting at Neville Arena on Jan. 25. The victory also snapped the Tigers' then-national best 28-game home winning streak.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
12thman.com

Women’s Basketball Nearly Topples No. 3 LSU, 72-66

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women's basketball team took No. 3 LSU to the brink in Sunday's 72-66 loss to the Tigers. After trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half, Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) cut LSU's (23-0, 11-0 SEC) lead to four points on three occasions in the fourth quarter in front of a season-best crowd of 6,482 at Reed Arena.
BATON ROUGE, LA
12thman.com

Postgame Show: WBB vs LSU

The St. Joseph Health Postgame Show following Texas A&M's 72-66 loss to LSU at Reed Arena. Hear from coach Joni Taylor, get highlights, analysis, scores and much more from the Texas A&M Sports Network team of Steve Miller and Katy Lee. (air date February 5, 2023) Get the St. Joseph...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

