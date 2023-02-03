ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Comfy, Safe Couch

White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
Well+Good

‘I’ve Been a Hotel Manager for Almost 20 Years, and These Are the 4 Things I Wish Guests Would Stop Doing’

If you’re a guest in a hotel, it’s considered common courtesy to treat fellow guests with respect and express gratitude to the hotel staff who strive to make your stay a five-star experience. But when you’re in vacation mode, there are occasional lapses in etiquette, including unexpected, rude behaviors that are easy to overlook. So, how exactly can guests prevent these behaviors and ensure a smooth and pleasant experience for all involved? Here Kevin Gilbert, hotel manager at boutique hotel Senna House in Scottsdale, Arizona, shares some of his wisdom after 19 years in the hospitality industry.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
cntraveler.com

Advice for First-Time Cruisers, From a Crew Member Who's Spent 20 Years at Sea

For many travelers, cruising is an art form to be perfected over years of extensive sailing. Everything from finding the type of cruise lines that best suit your travel style, to the most strategic ways to pack, and the best places to hang out on board are all insights that are honed over numerous voyages.
InsideHook

You May Want to Rethink Using Uber in Cancún

The State Department is warning anyone traveling to the Quintana Roo region, Cancún chief among them, to be wary of using Uber or other rideshare platforms while visiting. The admonition comes following a slew of incidents involving American tourists, in which several were reportedly hurt. Per a report from...
NBC New York

Airbnb Is Making a Simple, But Big Booking Change Bringing It Closer to Hotel Check-In

While most Airbnb bookings already require ID verification, the company is taking the step this upcoming Spring of having every user comply. Airbnb has looked to weed out bad actors on its platform, aiming to avoid property damage via large-scale parties or other types of fraud. Tara Bunch, global head...
hotelnewsme.com

SOFITEL DUBAI THE OBELISK BRINGS ENDLESS ROMANTIC EXPERIENCES

Taiko is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with a multi-course menu for couples to enjoy amidst red hues and the vibrant verdure of cherry blossom trees. For one night only, couples can enjoy a tantalising menu of contemporary Asian fare with signature dishes, including Oyster Passion, Bleu Fin Tuna, Hiramasa King Fish prepared with ginger saffron dressing, Japanese Wagyu, and more.
hotelnewsme.com

CELEBRATE LOVE AT TAJ DUBAI THIS VALENTINE’S DAY

Situated in the heart of the city, Taj Dubai rolls out a stellar line-up of Valentine’s Day activations that are sure to sweep your special someone off their feet. Bringing together warm hospitality and a contemporary aesthetic, paired with a vibrant and lively atmosphere, Taj Dubai’s Bombay Brasserie, Treehouse Bar & Lounge, and The Eloquent Elephant flaunt an array of unique offers this February.
CBS News

Best mattresses in 2023

Looking for a good night's sleep? Invest in one of the best mattresses in 2023. There are several factors to consider when buying a new mattress. You're going to need to know what mattress type you're looking for. Are you looking for spring mattresses, the best memory foam mattress or the best hybrid mattress you can buy? What kind of sleeper are you? Do you know your sleep position?  Back sleepers, side sleepers and stomach sleepers all have different mattress needs. Restorative sleep doesn't have to be a dream. Shop the best mattresses in 2023 and start sleeping better now. No...
nrn.com

KFC is launching wraps to attract younger consumers

During McDonald’s Q4 earnings call earlier this week, executives noted that the chain is gaining market share in chicken. KFC may have an answer for that, today announcing the launch of its Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps. They’ll be available nationwide beginning Feb. 6. The lineup includes the classic...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy