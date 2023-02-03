Read full article on original website
AP Top 25 Poll: Rutgers returns to rankings after big week
Rutgers has re-entered the national rankings after a big week. The Scarlet Knights slotted in at No. 24 in the latest Associated Press’ Top 25 poll released Monday, marking the second week this season that Rutgers is ranked. It previously entered the poll at No. 23 last month. BUY...
On a day with Rutgers’ biggest booster, it’s raining Andy Katz and dogged adulation
NEW YORK — The Rutgers bus pulls into Madison Square Garden without any fanfare. Security has ensured a safe and quiet arrival, but there’s one heckler banging on the glass door. He’s there to greet the men’s basketball team. He doesn’t wear scarlet. His blue sport coat stands out against the gleaming white charter bus.
R Scarlet Knights
Men's Lacrosse Television Schedule Revealed
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The national television schedule for the 2023 men's lacrosse season has been unveiled. No. 9/10 Rutgers men's lacrosse will have all five of its Big Ten Conference games broadcast on television, between BTN (3) and ESPNU (2). The rest of the Scarlet Knights games will be available on streaming, with home non-conference games all appearing on B1G+.
R Scarlet Knights
Women's Basketball Battles to Defeat Wisconsin
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Rutgers women's basketball team (10-14, 4-8 B1G) came out on top over Wisconsin (7-17, 2-10 B1G) in 73-67 battle on Sunday afternoon in front of a packed Jersey Mike's Arena for the program's annual Play4Kay game. The Scarlet Knights welcomed over 5,000 fans "On The...
Rutgers analytics: Here are Rutgers’, Greg Schiano’s latest football recruiting trends
When not hosting top local targets for two junior day events in January, Rutgers’ football staff spent most of the last month in high schools issuing offers while the latest contact period, which spanned from Jan. 13 to Jan. 28, remained opened. Coaches of players from Florida, and other states in the “State of Rutgers,” earned visits from Greg Schiano and staff despite living up to 1,100 miles from Piscataway. Let’s examine who received offers, how far the staff flew to deliver them, and why.
Hitting the transfer portal key to keeping Seton Hall competitive, Shaheen Holloway’s former coach says
After beating St. John’s Wednesday night at Carnsecca Arena, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway didn’t rest. He and assistant Corey Lowery spent Thursday and Friday recruiting at the Metro Classic at Kean University, and Seton Hall also hosted Top-150 junior guard Tyler Bailey of La Lumiere (IN) on a recruiting visit.
Nine Hilltopper Student-Athletes Declare Collegiate Destinations
SUMMIT, NJ - Nine Summit High School Class of 2023 student-athletes have declared their collegiate destinations, where each will continue their academic and sporting endeavors. The nine Hilltopper seniors include: Wes Hellings, Baseball - Roanoke College Jack Holmes, Lacrosse - Skidmore College Kealon Knight, Soccer - Houghton University Jake Lowry, Football - University of Chicago Tim McKeever, Football - Hobart College Isis Ovares, Soccer - Seton Hall University Jake Rainero, Lacrosse - Drew University Stephanie Sexton, Basketball - Franklin & Marshall College Devin Tapia, Swimming - University of Lynchburg
Trentonian
RICK FORTENBAUGH: Our picks to win the NJSIAA wrestling sectionals and groups
Although they actually got underway Monday night, it’s time for The Trentonian’s annual picks for the NJSIAA wrestling sectionals and groups that conclude on Sunday at Rutgers University. Because the biggest story in the area figures to be Delaware Valley’s drive to a second straight dual-match state championship,...
Wrestling: North Jersey, Section 1 quarterfinals/semis roundup for Feb. 6
Monday marked the first day on the road to team champions in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, as the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds got under way at 20 sites around the New Jersey. We have results from all four sections, where the first two rounds were being held at two...
Four West Orange High School Football Standouts Sign with D-1 and D-2 Colleges and Universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four West Orange High School football standouts have signed with D-1 and D-2 colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Asst. Superintendent Hayden Moore, Head Football Coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters. Jay Strayker (G, NG) will be attending Stonehill College (D1). He was also recently recognized as a "Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award" nominee. "I'm proud and relieved and excited to play college sports," he noted. He is still undecided about...
Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
Former Student Sues Rutgers Prep School, Former Coaches & Teachers
Laffey, Bucci & Kent, a personal injury firm based in Philadelphia, filed a lawsuit on January 24 against Rutgers Preparatory School, the school’s former teachers and assistant coaches Matthew J. Rennie and Ranait Griff, and others in connection with the sexual abuse of a former student, who was then a minor.
Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find
Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina. First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations. It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people...
These 11 young activists are reshaping N.J.’s future
Mere days into his retirement, an 80-year-old Stewart Farrell, his unmistakable gruff voice the same as ever, turned his attention toward the future. Not his — New Jersey’s and the planet as a whole in the face of a global climate crisis. Farrell began at Stockton University at...
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
Plainfield, NJ man drove teens to break into Holmdel home, cops say
🚔 Plainfield man served as getaway driver and orchestrator of attempted home burglary. 🚔 Holmdel police arrest the getaway driver and bring him to jail. 🚔 It was a homeowner who thwarted the crime in progress in Holmdel on Sunday. A New Jersey man is sitting in...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
Iconic wedding venue The Manor is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
Owners of the West Orange business say the decision was prompted by a series of issues including inflation, the pandemic and a decrease in weddings.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
