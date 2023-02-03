ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

R Scarlet Knights

Men's Lacrosse Television Schedule Revealed

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The national television schedule for the 2023 men's lacrosse season has been unveiled. No. 9/10 Rutgers men's lacrosse will have all five of its Big Ten Conference games broadcast on television, between BTN (3) and ESPNU (2). The rest of the Scarlet Knights games will be available on streaming, with home non-conference games all appearing on B1G+.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Women's Basketball Battles to Defeat Wisconsin

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Rutgers women's basketball team (10-14, 4-8 B1G) came out on top over Wisconsin (7-17, 2-10 B1G) in 73-67 battle on Sunday afternoon in front of a packed Jersey Mike's Arena for the program's annual Play4Kay game. The Scarlet Knights welcomed over 5,000 fans "On The...
MADISON, WI
NJ.com

Rutgers analytics: Here are Rutgers’, Greg Schiano’s latest football recruiting trends

When not hosting top local targets for two junior day events in January, Rutgers’ football staff spent most of the last month in high schools issuing offers while the latest contact period, which spanned from Jan. 13 to Jan. 28, remained opened. Coaches of players from Florida, and other states in the “State of Rutgers,” earned visits from Greg Schiano and staff despite living up to 1,100 miles from Piscataway. Let’s examine who received offers, how far the staff flew to deliver them, and why.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nine Hilltopper Student-Athletes Declare Collegiate Destinations

SUMMIT, NJ - Nine Summit High School Class of 2023 student-athletes have declared their collegiate destinations, where each will continue their academic and sporting endeavors. The nine Hilltopper seniors include: Wes Hellings, Baseball - Roanoke College Jack Holmes, Lacrosse - Skidmore College Kealon Knight, Soccer - Houghton University Jake Lowry, Football - University of Chicago Tim McKeever, Football - Hobart College Isis Ovares, Soccer - Seton Hall University Jake Rainero, Lacrosse - Drew University Stephanie Sexton, Basketball - Franklin & Marshall College Devin Tapia, Swimming - University of Lynchburg
SUMMIT, NJ
Trentonian

RICK FORTENBAUGH: Our picks to win the NJSIAA wrestling sectionals and groups

Although they actually got underway Monday night, it’s time for The Trentonian’s annual picks for the NJSIAA wrestling sectionals and groups that conclude on Sunday at Rutgers University. Because the biggest story in the area figures to be Delaware Valley’s drive to a second straight dual-match state championship,...
TAPinto.net

Four West Orange High School Football Standouts Sign with D-1 and D-2 Colleges and Universities

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four West Orange High School football standouts have signed with D-1 and D-2 colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Asst. Superintendent Hayden Moore, Head Football Coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters. Jay Strayker (G, NG) will be attending Stonehill College (D1). He was also recently recognized as a "Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award" nominee. "I'm proud and relieved and excited to play college sports," he noted. He is still undecided about...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

These 11 young activists are reshaping N.J.’s future

Mere days into his retirement, an 80-year-old Stewart Farrell, his unmistakable gruff voice the same as ever, turned his attention toward the future. Not his — New Jersey’s and the planet as a whole in the face of a global climate crisis. Farrell began at Stockton University at...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

