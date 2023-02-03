ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

msuspartans.com

Michigan State Hangs on to Beat Maryland, 63-58

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team scored the first 15 points of the game, fell behind by four points in the second half and junior guard A.J. Hoggard hit two free throws with 25 seconds left and sophomore guard Jaden Akins' fast break dunk with four seconds left sealed a 63-58 win for the Spartans over Maryland on Tuesday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Returns Home, Hosts Maryland on Tuesday Night

East Lansing, Mich. -– Michigan State's men's basketball team returns home for the first time in 12 days, hosting Maryland at the Breslin Center on Tuesday Feb. 7 (9 p.m., ESPN2). The Spartans are No. 2 nationally in the NET Strength of Schedule. Per KenPom.com, MSU has faced the...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Spartans Finishes in 11th Place at UCF Challenge

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's women's golf team finished in 11th place among 18 teams at the UCF Challenge, played at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The Spartans shot a 4-under par 284 in the final round and finished with a three-day, 54-hole total of 6-under par 862.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Finishes Second Day at UCF Challenge

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's women's golf team is in 11th place among 18 teams after the second round of play at the UCF Challenge, being played at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The 3-day, 54-hole tournament concludes on Tuesday. The Spartans entered the second round...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Second-Half Struggles Hamper Spartans in Loss to No. 18/19 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Second-half scoring troubles hampered the Michigan State women's basketball team, falling to No. 18/19 Michigan, 77-67, in front of overall 9,000 fans at the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. MSU's celebrated its field hockey, cross country/track & field,...
EAST LANSING, MI

