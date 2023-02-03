East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team scored the first 15 points of the game, fell behind by four points in the second half and junior guard A.J. Hoggard hit two free throws with 25 seconds left and sophomore guard Jaden Akins' fast break dunk with four seconds left sealed a 63-58 win for the Spartans over Maryland on Tuesday night.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO