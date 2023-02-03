Read full article on original website
socialhiker.net
1st peak: Sitton Peak in the clouds
Started early, up in 2hrs and down in 1h50min. Very few folks on the way up. Easy climb till the last mile or so. Poles would have been nice on this steeper section especially on the way down but totally manageable without them. We were very unlucky as we were in the clouds when we reached the top, so no views. But a great hike to warm up the legs for the next peaks!
socialhiker.net
First Peak by Accident 😂
I hiked Mount Woodson trail 2/5/23 with a friend and my dog, Elsie. We were challenged to hike Potato Chip rock as a training hike on getting ready for the 6 Peaks. Today I realized this trail is an alternate peak we could hike. since we were able to hike...
socialhiker.net
Mountaineering summits! Big Horn and Ontario peak
Trail ConditionsTrail difficult/impossible to navigate. Started at Ice house canyion trail to saddle. from there attacked Big Horn peak through its north face. (This requires mountaineering skills, the right footwear and ice tools) you will be facing 2 fake summits that cannot be seing from the saddle. just keep pushing up, snow levels deeper than hip lenght. Some areas hard as ice, othets covered in a 4inch slab very soft snow for at least 2 feet.
socialhiker.net
Birthday Hike up Mount Monadnock
Snow ConditionsTrail snow-covered at times - Gear and expertise recommended. Sunny and 25 degrees. The microspikes were a must on this hike. Snow is covered in certain areas, and lots of ice. The weather the day before (Feb 4, 2023) was -18 at the base. Lots of wind at the summit. First hike in the New England Six Pack of Peaks Challenge on my 51st birthday.
socialhiker.net
Fremont Saddle afternoon Hike
This was less of a scramble and more of a gradual climb to the saddle. It was a nice break from the other, steep, peaks. The view at the top is incredible and there was plenty of shade along the way. There was also running water through the canyon.
socialhiker.net
YOLO OG Hikes 21 Years After Whitney
Trail ConditionsMinor obstacles posing few problems. Okay, y'all. Twenty-one years ago my YOLO* gals and I trained to climb Mount Whitney. We happened to climb all the six summits as part of our training. So, when I saw this challenge – I thought why not get the band back together? In those 21 years, our group has had one open heart surgery, one was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, one gained, shall we say, a few pounds, and we all pushed through menopause.
