Started early, up in 2hrs and down in 1h50min. Very few folks on the way up. Easy climb till the last mile or so. Poles would have been nice on this steeper section especially on the way down but totally manageable without them. We were very unlucky as we were in the clouds when we reached the top, so no views. But a great hike to warm up the legs for the next peaks!

2 DAYS AGO