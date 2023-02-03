Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Keeping your car interior clean is important, and often you can get the job done with a traditional car vacuum, but some messes need a little something extra. Dirt, dust, crumbs and more can overwhelm an interior faster than you might think, and the worse the problem gets, the harder to correct. Shop vacs usually have a little extra oomph to them and can handle dry and wet messes alike. If you're in the market for the best shop vac for car detailing or just to keep your interior, garage, or home as nice as it can be, we've pulled together this list of great options for small dry clean-ups or big wet spills.

