Waipahu, HI

Stuck on Aloha Traveling W.A.L.L – With Aloha, Love Lives makes a special, inspirational visit to the Rotary Club of Pearlridge

 4 days ago
honolulumagazine.com

Amazing Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas From Local Businesses and Designers

Can you believe it’s February?! There’s only eleven more days to Valentine’s Day; we’re still recovering from Christmas–gift wise. If you’re in the same love boat as us, this list will save you, and your relationship. We reached out to our talented friends and creatives in the local community. They dished on what they would give to the lovely gals and guys in their lives. We’re fully crushing on all their picks. Plus, scroll to the bottom, there’s a cool lineup of activities for couples, singles and girl gangs to do.
KAILUA, HI
travelmag.com

The Best Pearl Harbor Tours from Waikiki

Located on Oahu’s south coast, about 12 miles west of Waikiki and downtown Honolulu, the US naval base of Pearl Harbor is a site of huge historical importance and interest. The history behind the site lies in its role during WWII when it faced a devastating surprise attack by Japanese forces. Today the area provides a fascinating and often emotionally draining tribute at a number of museums and memorials dedicated to the traumatic events of December 1941. For those visiting Waikiki who would like to make the short hop to Pearl Harbor, we’ve picked out some of the best tours currently available.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. That’s what thousands of people experienced Friday night as the longtime tradition reopened to the public for the first time in three years — even though there’s still a big part that’s missing.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023

Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rick’s Jerk Now Open at Ala Moana

Rick’s Jerk has officially opened in Ala Moana. The beloved food truck that’s been serving up Jamaican food for years, is now in its first brick and mortar. Mikey went to the new restaurant to learn all of the details. Website: www.ricksjerkfood.com. Instagram: @ricksjerk.
hawaiinews.online

Hawaii Circle Island Road Closed at Waimea Bay, Oahu

Rockslides in the year 2000 resulted in rebuilding the original stretch of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s pictures North Shore. It made circle island trips impossible until authorities built a temporary road on top of the sandy beaches of famous Waimea Bay. 23 years later, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

