Stuck on Aloha Traveling W.A.L.L – With Aloha, Love Lives makes a special, inspirational visit to the Rotary Club of Pearlridge

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Hawaii couple spreads aloha to care homes through music
The Youngs have been performing together at different care homes for the past nine years, making about six visits per month. And their formula for success is really simple.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
honolulumagazine.com
Amazing Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas From Local Businesses and Designers
Can you believe it’s February?! There’s only eleven more days to Valentine’s Day; we’re still recovering from Christmas–gift wise. If you’re in the same love boat as us, this list will save you, and your relationship. We reached out to our talented friends and creatives in the local community. They dished on what they would give to the lovely gals and guys in their lives. We’re fully crushing on all their picks. Plus, scroll to the bottom, there’s a cool lineup of activities for couples, singles and girl gangs to do.
Hawaiian Humane Society updates us on foster program
Back in October 2022, the Hawaiian Humane Society started a program called couch crashers. It encouraged folks to foster animals during a time when the shelter was reaching capacity.
travelmag.com
The Best Pearl Harbor Tours from Waikiki
Located on Oahu’s south coast, about 12 miles west of Waikiki and downtown Honolulu, the US naval base of Pearl Harbor is a site of huge historical importance and interest. The history behind the site lies in its role during WWII when it faced a devastating surprise attack by Japanese forces. Today the area provides a fascinating and often emotionally draining tribute at a number of museums and memorials dedicated to the traumatic events of December 1941. For those visiting Waikiki who would like to make the short hop to Pearl Harbor, we’ve picked out some of the best tours currently available.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “They have a...
Aloha Pet & Family Fair returns
Ward Village is hosting the event at the South Shore Market and animal lovers, adults, keiki and all pets are welcome.
mypearlcity.com
808 Craft and Gift Fair, today 10am-3pm at the Pearl City Shopping Center
Check out the 808 Craft & Gift Fair this Sunday, February 5 from 10:00am – 3:00pm at the Pearl City Shopping Center. Dozens of specialty crafts and food vendors will have their amazing products for sale to the public. Hope to see you today at the Pearl City Shopping...
Couch crashers dog foster program
The Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to participate in their Couch Crashers program that allows you to foster a dog for a short period of time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. That’s what thousands of people experienced Friday night as the longtime tradition reopened to the public for the first time in three years — even though there’s still a big part that’s missing.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Hawaii
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. but you can get your hands on tickets earlier by becoming a “Tail Mail” subscriber.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been no running water for months at a top-ranked beach on Hawaii Island. The water at Hapuna Beach State Park was shut off nearly four months ago. Now, beachgoers want to know why it’s taking so long to resolve the problem at a popular beach that attracts hundreds of people a day.
Invasive bugs spark Honolulu airport’s new exhibit
A newly released biosecurity exhibit is now up in the Mauka Concourse in terminal one at the Honolulu international airport.
‘Mysterious viruses’ a possible threat to Hawaii’s state flower
The UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources said after they analyzed hibiscus samples collected in Honolulu they found a pair of viruses called hibiscus betacarmovirus and hibiscus soymovirus.
123-year-old Hanakeoki canoe damaged in bad weather
The Makaha Canoe Club said that recent weather has damaged the oldest functioning racing canoe in Hawai'i.
KHON2
Rick’s Jerk Now Open at Ala Moana
Rick’s Jerk has officially opened in Ala Moana. The beloved food truck that’s been serving up Jamaican food for years, is now in its first brick and mortar. Mikey went to the new restaurant to learn all of the details. Website: www.ricksjerkfood.com. Instagram: @ricksjerk.
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
hawaiinews.online
Hawaii Circle Island Road Closed at Waimea Bay, Oahu
Rockslides in the year 2000 resulted in rebuilding the original stretch of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s pictures North Shore. It made circle island trips impossible until authorities built a temporary road on top of the sandy beaches of famous Waimea Bay. 23 years later, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation...
