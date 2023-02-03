Read full article on original website
smooth operator ?
4d ago
In my opinion Talos is hands down the best oil and gas company to work for. I work on all of their facilities Gulf wide doing emergency repairs on Electricial systems and HVAC equipment. #RIP to the man who lost his life providing for his family. #oilfield #families #strong
Reply(2)
4
Lisa Wallace
3d ago
I agree it wasn't worth 27 million it's worth a hell of a lot more than that for someone's life. but the sad thing about it is you can't bring back that person but it's sure and they hell can help the family.
Reply
2
Related
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
oilmanmagazine.com
LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
DA Jason Williams on failing to file charges against juvenile carjackers by deadline: "This a case of being careful rather than careless”
NEW ORLEANS — The District Attorney missed the deadline to file charges against juveniles accused of carjacking and shooting a man last summer, but the DA's office argues they were being 'careful rather than careless,' and this doesn't warrant throwing out the charges. The victim in the case, 59-year-old...
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
Louisiana deputy who rescued crash victim from drowning invited to State of the Union
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A deputy who rescued a crash victim from cold waters in January has been invited to the president’s State of the Union. Senator Bill Cassidy extended the invitation to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Will Bankston after his act of heroism. “Detective Bankston jumped into action to save a […]
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes. Union Parish, Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Joseph Christopher Corrent, 32. Corrent is described as 5’9” tall, and 158 lbs.
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor. Bossier Parish, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana child has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on I-20. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on February 7, 2023, that on Monday, February 6, 2023,...
theadvocate.com
New trout regs put on hold after Legislative committees nix lower limit, size proposal
The speckled trout issue, the move by state fisheries managers to reduce the daily limit and increase the minimum “keeper” size, hit a snag Wednesday when the joint Senate and House Natural Resources committees nixed the plan. The move, proposed in 2022, was to mandate a per-angler 15-trout-per-day...
New "tranq" drug on the rise in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — There's a new health warning. A drug that is used frequently in horses and cattle, is being mixed with already dangerous street drugs. And with this one, the overdose reversal drug doesn't work. There's yet another drug on the streets concerning doctors and officials. Xylazine, also...
71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on February 3, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was killed in the crash.
NOLA.com
Guest column: It's time to expand Louisiana's earned income tax credit
Louisiana’s economy works best when every family has the resources they need to keep a roof over their head, gas in their tank and food on the table. But far too many households are struggling to afford the basics, as corporations are raising prices faster than paychecks are growing and the extra benefits that families received during the pandemic are quickly disappearing.
NOLA.com
Big year for St. Tammany road work, from I-12 widening to Bogalusa highway
Complaining about traffic congestion might be the most unifying topic of conversation in St. Tammany Parish, where rampant growth has far outstripped road capacity for major corridors like Interstate 12. Social media pages have even been spawned for people to vent. "Treat yourself like I-12 and never stop working on...
NOLA.com
Woman with blowtorch crashes bus into fence of Covington school after police chase
A woman driving a repurposed school bus led St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies on a chase Tuesday morning before crashing into the fence of a Catholic school in Covington, authorities said. Natalie Jade Jarvis, 37, of Florida, was arrested and will face various charges, according to the St. Tammany Sheriff's...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
Alabama man killed when his Harley motorcycle struck stopped motorist on Louisiana interstate
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle struck a stopped SUV on an interstate in Louisiana, state troopers said. Louisiana State Police said the accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Troopers said the three-vehicle crash happened on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between...
Growing discount store chain opening another new Louisiana location
A rising discount store chain is opening a new store location in Louisiana next week that promises major savings on a wide selection of name-brand items. Read on to learn more.
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
WLOX
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning. According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.
WDSU
Civil rights attorney calls on the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the death of Eric Nelson
The District Attorney of St. Tammany and Washington Parishes announced that he will not be pressing charges against law enforcement for the death of a man who died in police custody. District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported that through an extensive review of hospital records, autopsy records, and other materials regarding...
Comments / 9