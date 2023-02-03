ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

smooth operator ?
4d ago

In my opinion Talos is hands down the best oil and gas company to work for. I work on all of their facilities Gulf wide doing emergency repairs on Electricial systems and HVAC equipment. #RIP to the man who lost his life providing for his family. #oilfield #families #strong

Lisa Wallace
3d ago

I agree it wasn't worth 27 million it's worth a hell of a lot more than that for someone's life. but the sad thing about it is you can't bring back that person but it's sure and they hell can help the family.

Calcasieu Parish News

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
LOUISIANA STATE
oilmanmagazine.com

LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

New "tranq" drug on the rise in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — There's a new health warning. A drug that is used frequently in horses and cattle, is being mixed with already dangerous street drugs. And with this one, the overdose reversal drug doesn't work. There's yet another drug on the streets concerning doctors and officials. Xylazine, also...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on February 3, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was killed in the crash.
HUEYTOWN, AL
NOLA.com

Guest column: It's time to expand Louisiana's earned income tax credit

Louisiana’s economy works best when every family has the resources they need to keep a roof over their head, gas in their tank and food on the table. But far too many households are struggling to afford the basics, as corporations are raising prices faster than paychecks are growing and the extra benefits that families received during the pandemic are quickly disappearing.
LOUISIANA STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning. According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy