Nikki R
2d ago
So some few very rich Americans took a tour and got killed by accident and we have to send two very expensive teams on a very expensive investigation that will have no outcome? Wtf
21
CM
2d ago
Waste of taxpayers money. It is outside justification of the US. Charter of these organizations need to be reviewed and downsized.
13
J Stewart
2d ago
American arent well liked anymore thanks to the disgusting administration
13
